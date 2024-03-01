EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX tepid, stocks down after soft US inflation

By Ayushman Ojha

March 1 (Reuters) - Asian currencies traded in a narrow range on Friday as stocks fellfollowing data showing U.S. inflation declined to a three-year low, maintaining expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in June.

Regional currencies remained muted through the week. The Philippine peso PHP=climbed 0.4% on the day, but was set for a 0.2% weekly fall, while the Thai baht THB=TH was on track for a 0.5% gain for the week.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= inched 0.1% higher, heading for a 0.8% increase for the week, its best weekly performance in two months.

The currency has edged away from the 26-year low it reached last week. The country's finance ministry expects the ringgit to appreciate this year and has dismissed suggestions of adjusting monetary policy to prop up the currency, which has weakened by 3.2% in 2024.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and central bank governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour have both said that they perceive the ringgit as undervalued and not reflective of the country's strong fundamentals.

Second Finance Minister Amir Hamzah Azizan has said that the central bank has stepped up efforts to curb excessive movement in the ringgit's value and encouraged firms to use the local currency for export settlements to reduce dependency on the dollar.

"We could see more relief for the ringgit by the middle of the year, but for now, I think the interest rate differential or disadvantage, could still work against the ringgit," said Moh Siong Sim, FX strategist at Bank of Singapore.

Meanwhile, U.S. personal consumer expenditures (PCE) price index data picked up in January in line with expectations, while annual inflation slipped to the lowest in three years, keeping the chances of a Fed rate cut by mid-year on the table.

Stocks in the region slipped as data from China, the world's second-largest economy, showed manufacturing activitycontracted for the fifth straight month in February, mounting pressure on policymakers to consider additional stimulus measures.

Shares in the Philippines .PSIreversed course to lose 0.4% after rising as much as 0.9% to their highest level in a year and were on track for their sixth straight weekly gain.

Malaysian stocks .KLSE dropped as much as 0.9%, while Thailand stocks .SETI lost 0.5% on the day.

Stocks in Indonesia .JKSEfell as much as 0.6%, whilethe rupiah IDR= gained 0.1%.

Indonesia's inflation rate was at 2.75% in February, above expectations, while core inflation was unchanged from the month before and below market's prediction.

The country's annual inflation rate has stayed within the central bank's target range since mid-2023, following a 250 basis points increase in interest rates by the Bank Indonesia between August 2022 and October 2023.

"While the inflation is still well behaved, the Bank Indonesia's policy decision in terms of when to ease will still be dependent on the Fed itself," Bank of Singapore's Sim added.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thai central bank chief: rate cuts will not help economy

** China's rise at slower pace in February, survey shows

** India's factory growth at five-month high in February, cost pressures cool

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0745 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.30

-6.23

.N225

#VALUE!

#VALUE!

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.14

-1.39

.SSEC

0.39

1.75

India

INR=IN

+0.05

+0.40

.NSEI

1.45

2.63

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.10

-1.91

.JKSE

-0.38

0.22

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.08

-3.12

.KLSE

-0.85

5.75

Philippines

PHP=

+0.36

-1.09

.PSI

-0.36

7.28

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.16

-3.27

.KS11

-0.37

-0.49

Singapore

SGD=

-0.02

-1.99

.STI

-0.04

-3.07

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.11

-2.77

.TWII

-0.16

5.61

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.06

-4.85

.SETI

0.21

-2.99

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru. Editing by Sam Holmes and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((ayushman.ojha@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.