EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX tepid on growth fears, Russian rouble falls after short-lived mutiny

June 26 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were subdued on Monday with the Malaysian ringgit hovering at a seven-month low as global growth concerns weighed, while the Russian rouble opened at a nearly 15-month low after a short-lived mutiny by armed mercenaries over the weekend.

The ringgit MYR=, which has lost over 6% this year, weakened for a sixth consecutive session, falling as much as 0.3% to its lowest level since November, dragged also by uncertainty ahead of state elections.

"There could be a question mark over the sustainability of the current coalition government as state elections are coming up very soon," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia foreign exchange strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Tan added the market was also sensing that Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) was not very concerned about the ringgit's depreciation and so investors were continuing to push down the currency further.

Singapore's dollar SGD= fell 0.1%. Official data showed that the city state's industrial output in May fell 10.8% year-on-year, the eighth consecutive contraction and below forecast.

"While services activity continues to recover on improving international travel, manufacturing activity remains a drag," analysts at Barclays wrote.

"Taking the latest activity data into account, we estimate headline gross domestic product growth is on track to slow slightly to 0.2% year-on-year in Q2 from 0.4% in Q1."

Most other Asian currencies were also subdued, with the Thai baht THB=TH, Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP depreciating between 0.2% and 0.3%.

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar =USD steadied at 102.74 after a gain of more than 0.5% last week.

Fiona Lim, senior FX strategist at Maybank, suggested the slew of weaker prelim PMI numbers released at the end of last week put cyclical Asian currencies under pressure.

Activity data from Europe and the United States on Friday soured risk sentiment, fuelling concerns that the world economy would have to slow down sharply amid hawkish comments from central banks.

China's onshore market restarted trading after the three-day dragon boat festival last week. The yuan CNY=CFXS fell more than 0.6% to a seven-month low of 7.2339 per dollar.

Investors are waiting for a big burst of stimulus from China before they make more aggressive bets on a recovery.

Stocks in the region edged higher, with those in Manila .PSI jumping nearly 2.4%. Equities in Jakarta .JKSE and Seoul .KS11 added 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

Meanwhile, markets were also closely monitoring developments in Russia, where mercenaries seized the southern city of Rostov and advanced on Moscow demanding the removal of Russian military commanders in charge of the war in Ukraine.

The Russian rouble opened at a nearly 15-month low against the dollar in early morning trade, responding for the first time to the aborted mutiny.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Consumer sentiment data in the United States, manufacturing activity data in China due later this week

** Philippine finance secretary sees 'long pause' in rate hikes

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0657 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.15

-8.62

.N225

-0.25

25.31

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.66

-4.57

.SSEC

-1.65

1.80

India

INR=IN

+0.03

+0.87

.NSEI

0.08

3.18

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.23

+3.59

.JKSE

0.26

-2.82

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.19

-6.04

.KLSE

0.15

-6.86

Philippines

PHP=

+0.13

+0.00

.PSI

2.15

-0.54

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.16

-3.20

.KS11

0.47

15.46

Singapore

SGD=

-0.10

-0.98

.STI

0.07

-1.77

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.31

-0.99

.TWII

-0.83

20.66

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.17

-1.91

.SETI

-1.13

-10.80

