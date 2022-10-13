EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX tepid as investors brace for U.S. inflation print

By Harshita Swaminathan

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were cautious on Thursday, ahead of a much-awaited U.S. inflation reading for cues on further rate hikes, especially after overnight minutes of the September Federal Reserve meeting came in largely as expected.

Headline consumer inflation is expected to have pulled back slightly in September, and core inflation is expected to have accelerated, according to a Reuters poll.

"If the number comes in line with consensus, you might get a bit of a relief rally, and minor dollar negative. But if the number comes in strong, then of course, it works the other way around," said Moh Siong Sim, a currency strategist at Bank of Singapore.

Federal Reserve policymakers agreed they needed to move to a more restrictive policy stance - and then maintain that for some time - in order to meet the U.S. central bank's goal of lowering inflation, a readout of last month's two-day meeting showed on Wednesday.

Most Asian currencies flitted in a tight range on Thursday, with Vietnam's dong VND= down 0.6% after having touched a record low of 24,100 to the U.S. dollar.

The Singapore dollar SGD= dipped 0.1% ahead of a monetary policy decision on Friday, where analysts believe the Monetary Authority of Singapore will tighten policy, marking the fifth such move so far this year.

The city-state will also report GDP numbers on the same day. The economy is expected to have expanded at a slower pace in the third quarter.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS was trading down 0.2% ahead of the Communist Party Congress, a politically key event that begins on Sunday. CNY/

China will also report September inflation and trade data on Friday. Export growth is expected to have slowed, according to a Reuters poll.

In global news, Britain is expected to end its bond-buying programme on Friday.

"That will have a lot of implications on the bond market because, I think people are looking at the gilts and if they spike again. This will drive Treasuries higher and, in turn, lead to a stronger dollar and we will see EM FX being hit," said Mitul Kotecha, head of EM strategy at TD Securities.

Among equities, most markets logged losses but stocks in the Philippines .PSI rose 0.7%.

Most other equity markets were in the red, with Taiwanese stocks .TWII losing the most at 2.1%, while Singaporean .STI and Indian shares .NSEI fell 1.3% and 0.7%, respectively.

India reported September inflation at a five-month high and above market estimates. Analysts said this was likely the peak. The rupee INR=IN was trading 0.1% lower.

Markets in Thailand were closed for a holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian energy stocks Bayan Resources BYAN.JK, Astrindo Nusantara Infrastruktur BIPI.JK, Adaro Energy ADRO.JK rise between 0.8% and 6%

** China Semiconductor Industry Association opposes U.S. export controls

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0711 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.09

-21.60

.N225

-0.60

-8.87

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.18

-11.65

.SSEC

-0.30

-17.12

India

INR=IN

-0.11

-9.80

.NSEI

-0.65

-1.96

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.07

-7.26

.JKSE

-0.04

4.93

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.17

-11.18

.KLSE

-0.52

-12.38

Philippines

PHP=

-0.13

-13.54

.PSI

0.72

-17.23

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.45

-16.94

.KS11

-1.80

-27.36

Singapore

SGD=

-0.05

-6.03

.STI

-1.27

-2.55

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.20

-13.21

.TWII

-2.07

-29.68

