EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX subdued, stocks jump; China acts on yuan weakness

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were muted on Friday, while equities jumped after China stepped up efforts to stabilise the yuan. Further, investors awaited U.S. jobs data later in the day for clues on the Federal Reserve's future rate hike path.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= and Philippine peso PHP= were flat against the U.S. dollar, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= fell 0.2%.

Equities in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE and Manila .PSI advanced 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS slipped 0.1% after strengthening 0.3% earlier in the day, while equities in Shanghai .SSEC jumped 0.2%.

The country's central bank said it will cut the amount of foreign exchange that financial institutions must hold as reserves for the first time this year, a move seen aimed at slowing the pace of recent yuan depreciation.

"The RMB interest rate will edge up so that the interest rate gap between the U.S. and China will narrow, supporting the yuan," said Zhaopeng Xing, senior China strategist at ANZ Research.

Moreover, China's factory activity surprisingly returned to expansion in August, a private-sector survey showed, with supply, domestic demand and employment improving, suggesting official efforts to revive growth might be having some effect.

"These are the early signs of stabilisation," said Xing, adding that factory activities will be boosted by the new electronics launch season and improved domestic demand going forward.

Additionally, data overnight showed U.S. consumer spending increased the most in six months in July, but slowing monthly inflation rates cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates unchanged next month.

U.S. August payrolls data later in the day could offer more clues. Markets are now anticipating an 89% chance of the Fed standing pat this month, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, the Thai baht THB=TH weakened 0.2%. Thailand's central bank said on Thursday its economic recovery remained on track in July as private spending increased and the tourism sector expanded on higher foreign tourist arrivals, while exports declined.

The Indian rupee INR=IN jumped 0.2%. Data showed India's economy grew at its quickest pace in a year in the April-June quarter but a drier-than-normal monsoon season could restrain future growth.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Asia's factory activity weakens, China's rebound offers some hope

** Country Garden to delay key vote as China rolls out more support

** Philippines President Marcos sets ceiling on rice prices

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0351 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.05

-9.87

.N225

0.5

24.7

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.08

-5.03

.SSEC

0.23

1.23

India

INR=IN

+0.22

+0.14

.NSEI

0.00

6.34

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.20

+2.03

.JKSE

0.29

1.79

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.04

-5.15

.KLSE

0.58

-2.35

Philippines

PHP=

+0.04

-1.64

.PSI

0.41

-5.57

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.10

-4.24

.KS11

0.12

14.44

Singapore

SGD=

+0.02

-0.81

.STI

0.41

-0.55

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.05

-3.65

.TWII

0.30

18.02

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.16

-1.30

.SETI

-0.01

-6.17

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

