EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX subdued, Indonesian rupiah falls ahead of cenbank meeting

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.140

137.47

+0.24

Sing dlr

1.397

1.3979

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.148

30.095

-0.18

Korean won

1342.100

1339.8

-0.17

Baht

36.150

36.105

-0.12

Peso

56.210

56.2

-0.02

Rupiah

14905.000

14885

-0.13

Rupee

79.868

79.8675

0.00

Ringgit

4.488

4.483

-0.11

Yuan

6.850

6.8477

-0.03

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.140

115.08

-16.09

Sing dlr

1.397

1.3490

-3.45

Taiwan dlr

30.148

27.676

-8.20

Korean won

1342.100

1188.60

-11.44

Baht

36.150

33.39

-7.63

Peso

56.210

50.99

-9.29

Rupiah

14905.000

14250

-4.39

Rupee

79.868

74.33

-6.93

Ringgit

4.488

4.1640

-7.22

Yuan

6.369

6.3550

-0.22

(Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

