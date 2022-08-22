EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX subdued, Indonesian rupiah falls ahead of cenbank meeting

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.140
137.47
+0.24
Sing dlr
1.397
1.3979
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.148
30.095
-0.18
Korean won
1342.100
1339.8
-0.17
Baht
36.150
36.105
-0.12
Peso
56.210
56.2
-0.02
Rupiah
14905.000
14885
-0.13
Rupee
79.868
79.8675
0.00
Ringgit
4.488
4.483
-0.11
Yuan
6.850
6.8477
-0.03
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.140
115.08
-16.09
Sing dlr
1.397
1.3490
-3.45
Taiwan dlr
30.148
27.676
-8.20
Korean won
1342.100
1188.60
-11.44
Baht
36.150
33.39
-7.63
Peso
56.210
50.99
-9.29
Rupiah
14905.000
14250
-4.39
Rupee
79.868
74.33
-6.93
Ringgit
4.488
4.1640
-7.22
Yuan
6.369
6.3550
-0.22
(Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.