EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX subdued; Indonesian rupiah and S.Korean won decline

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
131.490
131.37
-0.09
Sing dlr
1.326
1.3259
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
30.064
30.06
-0.01
Korean won
1263.900
1260.1
-0.30
Baht
33.525
33.465
-0.18
Peso
54.780
54.78
+0.00
Rupiah
15125.000
15095
-0.20
Rupee
82.493
82.4925
+0.00
Ringgit
4.305
4.297
-0.19
Yuan
6.786
6.794
+0.12
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
131.490
131.110
-0.29
Sing dlr
1.326
1.340
+1.06
Taiwan dlr
30.064
30.708
+2.14
Korean won
1263.900
1264.500
+0.05
Baht
33.525
34.585
+3.16
Peso
54.780
55.670
+1.62
Rupiah
15125.000
15565.000
+2.91
Rupee
82.493
82.720
+0.28
Ringgit
4.305
4.400
+2.21
Yuan
6.786
6.900
+1.68
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))
