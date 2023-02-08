EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX subdued; Indonesian rupiah and S.Korean won decline

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

131.490

131.37

-0.09

Sing dlr

1.326

1.3259

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.064

30.06

-0.01

Korean won

1263.900

1260.1

-0.30

Baht

33.525

33.465

-0.18

Peso

54.780

54.78

+0.00

Rupiah

15125.000

15095

-0.20

Rupee

82.493

82.4925

+0.00

Ringgit

4.305

4.297

-0.19

Yuan

6.786

6.794

+0.12

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

131.490

131.110

-0.29

Sing dlr

1.326

1.340

+1.06

Taiwan dlr

30.064

30.708

+2.14

Korean won

1263.900

1264.500

+0.05

Baht

33.525

34.585

+3.16

Peso

54.780

55.670

+1.62

Rupiah

15125.000

15565.000

+2.91

Rupee

82.493

82.720

+0.28

Ringgit

4.305

4.400

+2.21

Yuan

6.786

6.900

+1.68

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

