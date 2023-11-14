EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX subdued, equities mixed; US inflation data eyed

By John Biju

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies declined on Tuesday, while equities were mixed as investors remained wary of riskier Asian assets ahead of U.S. inflation data, which will provide clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.

The South Korean won KRW= and Thai baht THB=TH retreated 0.7% and 0.4% respectively, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= slipped 0.3%. The Japanese yenJPY= was hovering near a one-year low against the greenback.

Market participants are keenly eyeing the U.S. inflation print for October, due later in the day, for hints on the Fed's future monetary policy stance, given recent comments from Fed officials signalling uncertainty on whether the battle to subdue inflation was over.

"Markets are pairing positions in Asian currencies ahead of U.S. CPI (Consumer Price Index)," Wei Liang Chang, macro strategist (FX and Credit) at DBS Bank, said.

"If inflation in the U.S. remains somewhat sustained, that could trigger an outlook adjustment in U.S. bond yields. This could support the dollar broadly and weigh on Asian currencies," he added.

The U.S. dollar edged higher to 105.650 against a basket of currencies, as of 0712 GMT. The Japanese yen JPY= was last trading at 151.65 per dollar, a day after it touched 151.92 - the lowest since Oct.21 last year.

Equities in the region were largely mixed, with shares in South Korea .KS11 and Malaysia .KLSE each jumping 1.2% and 0.5%. Stock markets in Thailand .SETI and Philippines .PSI were down 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

Investors will also be focusing on China's retail sales and industrial output data for October, expected on Wednesday, to assess its economic recovery.

China's yuanCNY=CFXS edged lower to 7.2945 per dollar, pressured by market expectations of a further widening of the yield differential in favour of the U.S., as investors bet on more monetary easing in the world's second-largest economy.

In the Philippines, all eyes are on the central bank's monetary policy decision on Thursday. It has indicated that it is willing to take further action to contain consumer price expectations.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 6.50% on Thursday, according to a Reuters poll of economists, after an off-cycle 25 basis point hike on Oct. 26.

Markets in India were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thailand's 10-year benchmark yields TH10YT=RR rise 1 basis points to 3.15%

** BOJ seen ending negative rates in April, keep hiking next year - ex-c.bank economist

** Indonesia expected to maintain Oct trade surplus at $3 bln

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0654 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.03

-13.55

.N225

0.34

25.30

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.07

-5.40

.SSEC

0.25

-1.14

India

INR=IN

-

-0.74

.NSEI

-

7.39

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.00

-0.83

.JKSE

0.28

0.10

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.30

-6.78

.KLSE

0.54

-2.84

Philippines

PHP=

-0.09

-0.77

.PSI

-0.53

-7.35

S.Korea

KRW=

-0.68

-5.06

.KS11

1.23

8.80

Singapore

SGD=

-0.08

-1.48

.STI

-0.43

-4.86

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.02

-5.04

.TWII

0.45

19.65

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.37

-4.12

.SETI

-0.58

-17.36

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

