EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX subdued as dollar pops, equities mixed

July 21 (Reuters) - Major Asian currencies dropped against a rallying dollar on Friday with equities mixed, after economic print from the U.S. again highlighted a resilient labour market, signalling the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer.

The Thai baht THB= snapped a four-day winning streak, weakening 0.3%, slipping from a two month-high it touched on Thursday as the economy is expected to enter further turmoil amid protests over a premiership battle in the country.

However, for the week, the baht is set to gain just over 1%, its third in positive territory, as economic fundamentals improve after a bleak first half.

The currency has reversed course in just three weeks, trading 1% higher so far this year.

"The risk of the political limbo lasting longer and especially into the endorsing of the annual budget on October 1 creates economic concerns in Thailand," said Maybank analysts.

Meanwhile, data overnight showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week to the lowest level in two months.

"We think that a hawkish Federal Reserve may drive emerging market central banks to push out rate cuts, though we think hikes are unlikely across the regions," said Barclays analysts, adding that they expect the U.S. central bank to raise rates by another 25 basis points (bps) next week.

Stocks were mixed in the region, with equities in the Philippines .PSI, Thailand .SETI and Malaysia .KLSE adding between 0.2% and 1%. In Indonesia .JKSE, the benchmark lost 0.3%, while in Taiwan .TWII it fell 0.8%

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC, which has climbed around 4% over the month, led losses for the day, sliding 1.1%.

The yuan CNY=CFXS was the sole gainer among Asian emerging market currencies, appreciating 0.1%. For the week, it is set to lose 0.4%, hurt by feeble economic growth in the world's second largest economy.

Some investors expect China to announce more support measures at the end of the month as the economy revives from a dwindling property market.

"We see limited contagion from China property stress, and do not expect a policy bazooka out of the politburo, despite weaker economic activity," said Barclays.

China's foreign exchange regulator said it will comprehensively use policy measures to stabilise market expectations, at a time when the yuan faces renewed downside pressure.

"China would require fiscal stimulus to support domestic demand and property sector for the yuan to reverse weakening trend meaningfully ," OCBC said in a note.

