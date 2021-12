EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX subdued as dollar gains after Fed verdict

By Anushka Trivedi

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were pinned down by a stronger dollar after the Federal Reserve signalled a faster bond tapering, with the Indonesian rupiah and the Philippine peso trading flat ahead of their respective country's central bank meetings.

Singapore's dollar SGD= and the Thai baht THB=TH eased 0.2% each as the greenback held steady after the U.S. central bank said it would end pandemic-era bond purchases in March, followed by three possible rate hikes in 2022.

While the prospect of U.S. monetary tightening could add downward pressure on emerging market currencies, Asian central banks are unlikely to closely follow in the Fed's footsteps due to a delayed economic recovery in the region.

Bank Indonesia, which meets later in the day, is expected to start hiking rates only by the third quarter of 2022.

The rupiah IDR= hovered around the 14,320 per dollar mark, edging closer to the level it was trading at before the Omicron coronavirus variant was detected.

"Less severe deterioration of fiscal deficit, thanks to commodity (exports) led by coal, means that BI need not face the sharp tradeoff of compensatory tightening in interest of macro stability," Mizuho analysts wrote in a note.

"Nevertheless, more hawkish Fed tides will inadvertently knock up against rupiah stability."

Jakarta shares .JKSE reversed course to fall 0.7% after Indonesia reported its first case of the Omicron strain.

All other Asian stock indexes rose as the Fed sounded upbeat on the world's largest economy overnight. It said the U.S. economy was making rapid progress towards maximum employment and that it no longer needed increasing amounts of policy.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC was an outlier with 0.3% gains, rebounding from the previous day's loses. The won fell on Wednesday after South Korea warned it may reinstate stricter social distancing curbs due to surging COVID-19 cases.

The peso PHP= was stubbornly flat, while Philippine stocks .PSI jumped 0.6%. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is likely to leave rates unchanged at its monetary policy meeting later.

Telecom operators led gains on the Manila index after Philippine senators passed a bill to allow full foreign ownership of public services like telecommunications, airlines and domestic shipping firms.

Meanwhile, Singapore equities .STI were held back by a decline in property firms as the city-state introduced curbs to cool its residential markets late on Wednesday, including raising stamp duties and tightening loan limits.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Real estate developers City Developments Ltd CTDM.SI and UOL Group UTOS.SI are the top losers on the Singapore stock index, down 2.7% and 2%, respectively

** Philippines'-listed telcos PLDT Inc TEL.PS rises 3% and Globe Telecom GLO.PS adds 2.5%

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up about 0.70 basis points to 6.407%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0348 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.08

-9.53

.N225

1.56

5.32

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.01

+2.53

.SSEC

0.28

5.32

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-4.15

.NSEI

0.00

23.17

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.03

-1.99

.JKSE

-0.04

10.78

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.01

-4.93

.KLSE

0.18

-8.71

Philippines

PHP=

+0.00

-4.34

.PSI

0.44

0.34

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.15

-8.21

.KS11

0.15

4.19

Singapore

SGD=

-0.08

-3.32

.STI

0.10

9.64

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.04

+2.40

.TWII

0.53

20.50

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.09

-10.38

.SETI

0.41

12.49

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.