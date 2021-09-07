EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX subdued amid weaker dollar, Taiwan trade data awaited
By Harish Sridharan
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging currencies traded flat to marginally higher against a weaker dollar on Tuesday, as the possibility of a delay in monetary policy tapering in the United States put pressure on the greenback.
The Singapore dollar SGD=, Malaysian ringgit MYR= and Thai baht THB=TH traded flat to slightly higher, while the South Korean won KRW=KFTC dipped 0.1%.
"More consolidative moves are appearing among EM Asia FX in recent days, as earlier positives run out of steam," analysts at Maybank said in a note.
Taiwan's inflation and trade data for August is expected later in the day. A survey conducted by Reuters showed that the island's exports likely rose for a 14th straight month in August, boosted by strong demand for electronics goods.
Separately, the island's consumer price index is expected to rise 1.9% from a year earlier, compared with an increase of 1.95% in July.
The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP, which is among the best performing currencies in the region this year, added 0.2%, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= added 0.3%.
A senior cabinet minister in Indonesia said COVID-19 restrictions will be eased in more cities on Java, its most populous island, as infections subside.
The dollar hovered near recent lows, after weaker-than-expected jobs data released on Friday raised chances of the Fed delaying a tapering of its monetary stimulus. USD/
Customs data in China showed exports grew faster than expected in August, as solid global demand offset some of the pressure on the world's second-biggest economy from a resurgence of domestic COVID-19 cases and supply bottlenecks.
Chinese equities .SSEC gained 0.8%, while the yuan CNY=CFXS edged 0.1% higher.
Stocks in South Korea .KS11 fell 0.6%, dragged down by a tech sell-off, while India .NSEI and Thailand .SETI gained 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively.
Government data in Philippines showed that the country's annual inflation in August accelerated to 4.9% PHCPI=ECI, the highest since December 2018, driven up by gains in the heavily weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages index.
Philippine stocks .PSI were up 0.6%, hitting their highest since mid-July. The peso PHP= traded relatively flat.
Highlights
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.9 basis points at 6.102%
** In the Philippines, top index gainer was Globe Telecom Inc GLO.PS, up 3.63%
** Orient Bio Inc 002630.KS top loser in the Korea SE Kospi Index .KS11
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0354 GMT
COUNTRY
FX RIC
FX DAILY %
FX YTD %
INDEX
STOCKS DAILY %
STOCKS YTD %
Japan
JPY=
+0.02
-5.98
.N225
0.78
8.91
China
CNY=CFXS
+0.05
+1.14
.SSEC
0.77
5.08
India
INR=IN
0.00
-0.06
.NSEI
0.14
24.46
Indonesia
IDR=
+0.24
-1.03
.JKSE
-0.07
2.40
Malaysia
MYR=
+0.02
-3.02
.KLSE
0.09
-2.72
Philippines
PHP=
+0.06
-3.75
.PSI
0.61
-3.09
S.Korea
KRW=KFTC
-0.08
-6.15
.KS11
-0.75
10.65
Singapore
SGD=
+0.05
-1.54
.STI
-0.19
8.84
Taiwan
TWD=TP
+0.22
+3.20
.TWII
-0.32
18.38
Thailand
THB=TH
+0.03
-7.70
.SETI
0.38
14.17
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.