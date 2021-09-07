GLO

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX subdued amid weaker dollar, Taiwan trade data awaited

Contributor
Harish Sridharan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Asia's emerging currencies traded flat to marginally higher against a weaker dollar on Tuesday, as the possibility of a delay in monetary policy tapering in the United States put pressure on the greenback.

By Harish Sridharan

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging currencies traded flat to marginally higher against a weaker dollar on Tuesday, as the possibility of a delay in monetary policy tapering in the United States put pressure on the greenback.

The Singapore dollar SGD=, Malaysian ringgit MYR= and Thai baht THB=TH traded flat to slightly higher, while the South Korean won KRW=KFTC dipped 0.1%.

"More consolidative moves are appearing among EM Asia FX in recent days, as earlier positives run out of steam," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Taiwan's inflation and trade data for August is expected later in the day. A survey conducted by Reuters showed that the island's exports likely rose for a 14th straight month in August, boosted by strong demand for electronics goods.

Separately, the island's consumer price index is expected to rise 1.9% from a year earlier, compared with an increase of 1.95% in July.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP, which is among the best performing currencies in the region this year, added 0.2%, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= added 0.3%.

A senior cabinet minister in Indonesia said COVID-19 restrictions will be eased in more cities on Java, its most populous island, as infections subside.

The dollar hovered near recent lows, after weaker-than-expected jobs data released on Friday raised chances of the Fed delaying a tapering of its monetary stimulus. USD/

Customs data in China showed exports grew faster than expected in August, as solid global demand offset some of the pressure on the world's second-biggest economy from a resurgence of domestic COVID-19 cases and supply bottlenecks.

Chinese equities .SSEC gained 0.8%, while the yuan CNY=CFXS edged 0.1% higher.

Stocks in South Korea .KS11 fell 0.6%, dragged down by a tech sell-off, while India .NSEI and Thailand .SETI gained 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively.

Government data in Philippines showed that the country's annual inflation in August accelerated to 4.9% PHCPI=ECI, the highest since December 2018, driven up by gains in the heavily weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages index.

Philippine stocks .PSI were up 0.6%, hitting their highest since mid-July. The peso PHP= traded relatively flat.

Highlights

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.9 basis points at 6.102%

** In the Philippines, top index gainer was Globe Telecom Inc GLO.PS, up 3.63%

** Orient Bio Inc 002630.KS top loser in the Korea SE Kospi Index .KS11

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0354 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.02

-5.98

.N225

0.78

8.91

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.05

+1.14

.SSEC

0.77

5.08

India

INR=IN

0.00

-0.06

.NSEI

0.14

24.46

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.24

-1.03

.JKSE

-0.07

2.40

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.02

-3.02

.KLSE

0.09

-2.72

Philippines

PHP=

+0.06

-3.75

.PSI

0.61

-3.09

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.08

-6.15

.KS11

-0.75

10.65

Singapore

SGD=

+0.05

-1.54

.STI

-0.19

8.84

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.22

+3.20

.TWII

-0.32

18.38

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.03

-7.70

.SETI

0.38

14.17

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More