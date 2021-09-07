EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX subdued amid weaker dollar, Taiwan trade data awaited

By Harish Sridharan

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging currencies traded flat to marginally higher against a weaker dollar on Tuesday, as the possibility of a delay in monetary policy tapering in the United States put pressure on the greenback.

The Singapore dollar SGD=, Malaysian ringgit MYR= and Thai baht THB=TH traded flat to slightly higher, while the South Korean won KRW=KFTC dipped 0.1%.

"More consolidative moves are appearing among EM Asia FX in recent days, as earlier positives run out of steam," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Taiwan's inflation and trade data for August is expected later in the day. A survey conducted by Reuters showed that the island's exports likely rose for a 14th straight month in August, boosted by strong demand for electronics goods.

Separately, the island's consumer price index is expected to rise 1.9% from a year earlier, compared with an increase of 1.95% in July.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP, which is among the best performing currencies in the region this year, added 0.2%, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= added 0.3%.

A senior cabinet minister in Indonesia said COVID-19 restrictions will be eased in more cities on Java, its most populous island, as infections subside.

The dollar hovered near recent lows, after weaker-than-expected jobs data released on Friday raised chances of the Fed delaying a tapering of its monetary stimulus. USD/

Customs data in China showed exports grew faster than expected in August, as solid global demand offset some of the pressure on the world's second-biggest economy from a resurgence of domestic COVID-19 cases and supply bottlenecks.

Chinese equities .SSEC gained 0.8%, while the yuan CNY=CFXS edged 0.1% higher.

Stocks in South Korea .KS11 fell 0.6%, dragged down by a tech sell-off, while India .NSEI and Thailand .SETI gained 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively.

Government data in Philippines showed that the country's annual inflation in August accelerated to 4.9% PHCPI=ECI, the highest since December 2018, driven up by gains in the heavily weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages index.

Philippine stocks .PSI were up 0.6%, hitting their highest since mid-July. The peso PHP= traded relatively flat.

Highlights

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.9 basis points at 6.102%

** In the Philippines, top index gainer was Globe Telecom Inc GLO.PS, up 3.63%

** Orient Bio Inc 002630.KS top loser in the Korea SE Kospi Index .KS11

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0354 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.02

-5.98

.N225

0.78

8.91

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.05

+1.14

.SSEC

0.77

5.08

India

INR=IN

0.00

-0.06

.NSEI

0.14

24.46

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.24

-1.03

.JKSE

-0.07

2.40

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.02

-3.02

.KLSE

0.09

-2.72

Philippines

PHP=

+0.06

-3.75

.PSI

0.61

-3.09

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.08

-6.15

.KS11

-0.75

10.65

Singapore

SGD=

+0.05

-1.54

.STI

-0.19

8.84

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.22

+3.20

.TWII

-0.32

18.38

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.03

-7.70

.SETI

0.38

14.17

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

