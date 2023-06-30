EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX subdued against firm dollar; Malaysian ringgit biggest loser in H1

By Nausheen Thusoo

June 30 (Reuters) - Asian emerging currencies showed little change on Friday, though as the first half of the year ended most were down against the dollar, with the Malaysian ringgit the weakest performer as it hovered near eight-month lows.

Latest U.S. economic data raised the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will likely keep interest rates higher for longer, further pressuring risk-sensitive Asian assets.

Leading declines on Friday, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and Philippine peso PHP= both eased 0.2%.

The ringgit, tightly bound to Chinese yuan, has lost 5.9% in the first half of 2023.

The South Korean KRW=KFTC won also weakened 0.2% on Friday despite the country's factory production unexpectedly jumping in May.

Analysts at ING said that weak forward-looking data and the recent decline in service activity in South Korea could suggest softer investment and consumption in the second half of 2023.

The Thai baht THB= slipped 0.1% after the country's factory output fell year on year and failed to meet forecasts.

Down nearly 3% this year and currently lingering at a seven-month low level, the baht remains under pressure as Thailand faces an uncertain path to selecting a new prime minister.

Back in the U.S., data showed an unexpected weekly decline in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits, and GDP growing, fuelling bets that the Fed will be forced to go for another round of rate hikes.

The "key reason (for Asian currencies softness against the dollar) is that Fed Chair Powell has further raised his hawkish rhetoric, signalling at least two more rate hikes," Irene Cheung, senior Asia strategist at ANZ said.

"This, coupled with strong U.S. data, has seen the market fully price in a 25bp hike in September with about one-quarter chance of second hike by November."

Investors are now waiting for the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index reading, the Fed's favoured inflation gauge scheduled to come later in the global day.

However, Cheung believes Asian central banks are done with rate hikes as inflation has been easing across the region.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS eased to 7.2615 per dollar on Friday, its weakest since Nov. 10, as China's factory activity declined for a third straight month in June and weakness in other sectors deepened. The yuan was set to end the first half nearly 5% weaker.

Alex Loo, Macro Strategist at TD Securities, believes Chinese "policymakers are trying to draw a line in the sand around 7.25".

"However, today's PMIs suggest the economy needs more policy support, with markets hoping for major policy announcement at the July Politburo meeting" Loo said, adding that the "slowdown in China's recovery and wide rate differentials will add pressure on the yuan unless there is a step-up in stimulus."

Equities in the region were mixed, with markets in Thailand .SETI gaining 1.6%, while China .SSEC and India .NSEI were up 0.8%.

For the first-half, equities in Seoul .KS11 were set to show a gain of 14.6%, while those in Malaysia .KLSE and Thailand .SETI were set to show declines of 7.3% and 9.8%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Japan's yen JPY=EBS weakens past key 145 per dollar; set to lose 9.4% in H1

** Indonesia's rupiah IDR= best performer in the region, has firmed 3.8% in H1

** China's state-owned firms Jan-May profits grow 10.9% y/y

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0442 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.06

-9.39

.N225

-0.5

26.67

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.04

-4.84

.SSEC

0.78

3.82

India

INR=IN

+0.01

+0.82

.NSEI

0.58

5.40

Indonesia

IDR=

-

+3.84

.JKSE

-

-2.76

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.15

-5.90

.KLSE

-0.19

-7.34

Philippines

PHP=

+0.25

+0.71

.PSI

-0.04

-0.87

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.14

-4.16

.KS11

0.48

14.57

Singapore

SGD=

+0.05

-1.17

.STI

0.03

-1.32

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.11

-1.30

.TWII

-0.28

19.50

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.08

-2.96

.SETI

1.69

-9.83

