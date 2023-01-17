EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX subdued after BOJ stands pat, Thai baht leads losses

By Jaskiran Singh

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies came under pressure on Wednesday, with Thailand's baht emerging as the top loser after the central bank of Japan, the world's third-largest economy, held fast to its ultra-low interest rates.

The Thai baht THB=TH weakened as much as 0.6% during the session, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= dropped 0.3%, posting losses for a second straight session.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) made no changes to its ultra-low interest rates at the end of its two-day meeting, ending days of market speculation that the central bank might phase out its massive stimulus programme in the wake of rising inflationary pressures.

Following the news from the BOJ, the U.S. dollar surged nearly 2% against the yen, its biggest one-day percentage jump since June 17, putting further pressure on emerging Asian currencies.

Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC, said yen weakness after the BOJ decision could weigh on Asian currencies in the short term.

"Expectations are still for the BOJ to normalise policy by way of stepping away from the yield curve control regime or exit the Negative Interest Rate Policy as inflationary pressure is turning more broad-based and seen to head higher," he said.

"Near term, the yen's weakness could spill over to other Asian currencies, in particular the South Korean won."

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS edged 0.2% lower and the South Korean won KRW=KFTC fell 0.5%, while the Philippine peso PHP= emerged as the region's only outlier, gaining 0.2%.

The Singapore dollar SGD= slipped 0.3%, tracking its worst day in nearly two weeks.

"The medium-term outlook for the Singapore dollar is centred around further potential tightening from the Monetary Authority of Singapore and any further developments that might arise from China's reopening," analysts at Maybank said.

The city-state said international arrivals last year exceeded forecasts and it expected a full recovery in tourism by next year to pre-pandemic levels, when China was the largest contributor of tourists.

Equities in emerging Asia were mixed, with shares in Seoul .KS11 sliding about 0.8% as investors booked profits ahead of major corporate results.

Stocks in Singapore .STI were up 0.4% and Philippine .PSI shares added 0.3%, while shares in Jakarta .JKSE fell 0.6%. Stocks in Shanghai .SSEC were unchanged.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia approves $3.35 bln revised development plan for Eni's Merakes fields

** FOREX-Yen sinks after BOJ sticks to ultra-easy policy

** China's property sector shrinks 5.1% in 2022 - NBS

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0406 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-2.47

-0.21

.N225

2.12

2.28

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.22

+1.71

.SSEC

-0.02

4.35

India

INR=IN

-0.05

+1.12

.NSEI

0.06

-0.23

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.13

+2.81

.JKSE

-0.57

-1.77

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.21

+1.52

.KLSE

-0.36

-0.10

Philippines

PHP=

+0.20

+1.61

.PSI

0.33

7.17

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.51

+1.57

.KS11

-0.79

5.55

Singapore

SGD=

-0.32

+1.16

.STI

0.39

1.29

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.03

+1.26

.TWII

0.04

5.62

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.45

+4.39

.SETI

0.01

0.75

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

