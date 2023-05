EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX stumbles on US debt ceiling talks, China data

By Mehr Bedi

May 17 (Reuters) - Asian currencies struggled to advance against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, as softer Chinese economic data and the talks over the U.S. debt ceiling dampened investor sentiment and stoked concerns of a global slowdown.

China's new home prices rose for the fourth straight month in April, but at a slower pace, official data revealed, adding to concerns over the pace of recovery in a sector crucial to China's economic health. It followed downbeat data on Tuesday that showed property investment and sales were falling sharply.

"Underwhelming China activity data in April validate our repeated warnings of overstated re-opening optimism, and resultant blind spots to China's structural and geo-political challenges," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank.

The Shanghai SE Composite Index .SSEC and Hong Kong benchmark index .HSI dropped 0.5% and 1% respectively, while the yuan CNY=CFXS lost 0.3%.

The currencies of China's major trading partners also took a hit. The Malaysian ringgit MYR= slipped 0.6%, falling to an over two-month low, and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= dipped 0.4%.

In the U.S., President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy edged closer to a deal to avoid a looming debt default.

Regional stock markets were largely mixed, however.

"Overall, sentiment seems to be lacking strong directional steer currently, which could (be due) to the anxiety over the U.S. debt ceiling talks and next week's PCE data," said Robert Carnell, regional head of research, Asia Pacific at ING.

Equities in Taiwan .TWII, South Korea .KS11, Malaysia .KLSE and the Philippines .PSI gained between 0.3% and 1.6%, while India .NSEI and Singapore .STI declined 0.3% and 1.1% respectively.

The drop in Singapore to a near two-month low was sparked by data showing the country's fell 9.8% year-over-year in April, weighed down by declines in both electronic and non-electronic products.

The lacklustre external demand conditions imply non-oil domestic exports momentum could remain mired in a year-on-year contraction until the third quarter, said Selena Ling, OCBC's chief economist.

Meanwhile, the ambiguity over who will be Thailand's next prime minister persists, despite the two main opposition parties agreeing to form a ruling coalition, due to possible opposition from a military-appointed Senate, the party's position on a royal insult law and a complaint against its leader.

The Thai baht THB=TH, which has shed 1.3% since last week, lost 0.6% while stocks in the country .SETI fell 1.1%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** US consumer spending appears solid early in second quarter

** Japan emerges from recession on post-COVID consumer rebound

** Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Mester says not yet at point where it can 'hold' rates

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.31

-4.15

.N225

0.80

14.37

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.27

-1.39

.SSEC

-0.52

5.97

India

INR=IN

-0.19

+0.43

.NSEI

-0.30

0.70

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.42

+4.62

.JKSE

0.01

-2.53

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.64

-2.63

.KLSE

0.27

-4.56

Philippines

PHP=

-0.21

-0.94

.PSI

0.73

1.07

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.04

-5.57

.KS11

0.54

11.50

Singapore

SGD=

-0.11

-0.14

.STI

-1.16

-2.29

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.02

-0.34

.TWII

1.60

12.64

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.57

+1.02

.SETI

-1.13

-8.77

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed and Savio D'Souza)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.