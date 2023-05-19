EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX struggle for direction on growth concerns, robust U.S data

By Archishma Iyer

May 19 (Reuters) - Solid economic data from the United States, pointing to the possibility of a rate hike, and growth concerns from China led to Asian currencies struggling for direction on Friday, with the Indonesian rupiah and Malaysian ringgit leading laggards.

Overnight data from the world's largest economy indicated an existing tight labour market, reinforcing expectations that the U.S. central bank could raise rates again in June, leading to a rise in the U.S. dollar. MKTS/GLOB

Markets are now pricing in 36% chance of a 25 basis point hike when the Fed meets next month, as compared to a 10% chance, according to the CME Watch Tool.

Hawkish rhetoric from some Fed speakers overnight added to the bullish dollar run. At 0340 GMT, the dollar index =USD stood near a two month high of 103.52.

"The mixed comments from Fed speakers in recent times on a hike or a pause at the next upcoming meeting appears to gradually be paring back market expectations that the Fed's tightening cycle is over just yet," analysts from Maybank wrote.

Additionally, growth concerns from Asia's largest economy kept sentiment under check, as poor data from China over the week pointed towards a unstable recovery from a post COVID-19 scenario.

Stocks in Shanghai .SSEC were flat, while the Chinese yuan CNY=CXFS lost for the fourth consecutive session, falling about 0.1%, to hit its lowest since December.

"The CNY weakness is a headwind for some of the other regional currencies," Jeff Ng, a senior currency analyst from MUFG Bank said. "However, we don't anticipate excessive weakness from now since it has already weakened to levels above 7."

Meanwhile in Southeast Asia, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= lost the most, depreciating about 0.4% and 0.3% respectively, while the Singapore dollar SGD= and the Thai baht THB=TH were down 0.1%.

However, the Philippines peso PHP= bucked the overall trend to rise about 0.2%, a day after the nation's central bank announced a pause in its rate hikes.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP also rose about 0.3% and 0.1%.

Investors are also keeping an eye on the U.S. debt ceiling negotiations, where optimism is improving on the possibility of a deal which could be reached soon between U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican Kevin McCarthy.

Most Asian shares were trading positively, with indexes in Singapore .STI, Philippines .PSI, Indonesia .JKSE and South Korea .KS11 logging in gains between 0.4% and 0.7%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise to 6.427%

** Japan's inflation stays above BOJ's target, key gauge hits four-decade high

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0340 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.20

-5.29

.N225

1.04

18.39

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.09

-2.04

.SSEC

0.01

6.75

India

INR=IN

-0.13

+0.01

.NSEI

0.00

0.14

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.37

+4.36

.JKSE

0.38

-2.37

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.35

-3.30

.KLSE

-0.14

-4.64

Philippines

PHP=

+0.14

-0.05

.PSI

0.69

1.65

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.29

-4.95

.KS11

0.79

13.36

Singapore

SGD=

-0.05

-0.62

.STI

0.56

-1.56

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.09

-0.10

.TWII

0.36

14.31

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.22

+0.35

.SETI

-0.52

-8.99

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

