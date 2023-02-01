EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX strengthens after Fed rate hike, S.Korean won leads gains

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
128.540
128.93
+0.30
Sing dlr
1.303
1.3061
+0.21
Taiwan dlr
29.711
29.965
+0.85
Korean won
1218.700
1231.3
+1.03
Baht
32.680
32.78
+0.31
Peso
54.060
54.44
+0.70
Rupiah
14850.000
14970
+0.81
Rupee
81.920
81.92
0.00
Ringgit
4.228
4.263
+0.83
Yuan
6.716
6.7435
+0.41
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
128.540
131.110
+2.00
Sing dlr
1.303
1.340
+2.79
Taiwan dlr
29.711
30.708
+3.36
Korean won
1218.700
1264.500
+3.76
Baht
32.680
34.585
+5.83
Peso
54.060
55.670
+2.98
Rupiah
14850.000
15565.000
+4.81
Rupee
81.920
82.720
+0.98
Ringgit
4.228
4.400
+4.07
Yuan
6.716
6.900
+2.74
(Compiled by Upasana Singh)
((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.