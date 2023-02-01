EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX strengthens after Fed rate hike, S.Korean won leads gains

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

February 01, 2023 — 09:10 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.540

128.93

+0.30

Sing dlr

1.303

1.3061

+0.21

Taiwan dlr

29.711

29.965

+0.85

Korean won

1218.700

1231.3

+1.03

Baht

32.680

32.78

+0.31

Peso

54.060

54.44

+0.70

Rupiah

14850.000

14970

+0.81

Rupee

81.920

81.92

0.00

Ringgit

4.228

4.263

+0.83

Yuan

6.716

6.7435

+0.41

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.540

131.110

+2.00

Sing dlr

1.303

1.340

+2.79

Taiwan dlr

29.711

30.708

+3.36

Korean won

1218.700

1264.500

+3.76

Baht

32.680

34.585

+5.83

Peso

54.060

55.670

+2.98

Rupiah

14850.000

15565.000

+4.81

Rupee

81.920

82.720

+0.98

Ringgit

4.228

4.400

+4.07

Yuan

6.716

6.900

+2.74

(Compiled by Upasana Singh)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.