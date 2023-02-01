EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX strengthens after Fed rate hike, S.Korean won leads gains

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.540

128.93

+0.30

Sing dlr

1.303

1.3061

+0.21

Taiwan dlr

29.711

29.965

+0.85

Korean won

1218.700

1231.3

+1.03

Baht

32.680

32.78

+0.31

Peso

54.060

54.44

+0.70

Rupiah

14850.000

14970

+0.81

Rupee

81.920

81.92

0.00

Ringgit

4.228

4.263

+0.83

Yuan

6.716

6.7435

+0.41

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.540

131.110

+2.00

Sing dlr

1.303

1.340

+2.79

Taiwan dlr

29.711

30.708

+3.36

Korean won

1218.700

1264.500

+3.76

Baht

32.680

34.585

+5.83

Peso

54.060

55.670

+2.98

Rupiah

14850.000

15565.000

+4.81

Rupee

81.920

82.720

+0.98

Ringgit

4.228

4.400

+4.07

Yuan

6.716

6.900

+2.74

(Compiled by Upasana Singh)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

