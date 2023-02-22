EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks weaken as rate-hike fears weigh; Fed minutes in focus

By Himanshi Akhand

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian equities fell on Wednesday and South Korea's won led a decline in the region's currencies, as fears of higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates hit sentiment, with investors eyeing minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

The Bank of Korea will announce its rate decision on Thursday, with a Reuters poll of economists showing the central bank will hold its base interest rate at 3.50% on the day and for the rest of this year too, suggesting that its longest tightening cycle on record is over despite still high inflation.

Traders will also focus on minutes of the U.S. central bank's two-day policy meeting, held between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, due to be released later in the day.

"The recent stream of economic data has been pointing towards resilience in U.S. economic conditions and while the narrative has been one of 'no landing' as opposed to the previous 'hard landing', interest-rate expectations are also seeing a hawkish recalibration as a result," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG.

"This recalibration seems to be the catalyst for jitters."

"The January consumer price inflation (CPI) print is quite important for the Singapore dollar because there is a lot of speculation about whether the MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore) is going pause tightening in April," Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said.

The Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP inched 0.4% lower ahead of the fourth-quarter GDP data, due later in the day.

"This weakness should continue at least in 1Q23, which implies the chance of a slight recession in Taiwan," they added.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian President Joko Widodo will central bank governor Perry Warjiyo for a second five-year term and will put forward no other candidates for the post, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday

** The Bank of Japan said it would conduct emergency bond buying after the yield on benchmark 10-year government bonds breached the top end of the central bank's policy band for a second straight session

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0701 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.16

-2.72

.N225

-1.34

3.87

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.14

+0.05

.SSEC

-0.49

6.51

India

INR=IN

-0.04

-0.12

.NSEI

-0.97

-2.50

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.20

+2.30

.JKSE

-0.94

-0.61

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.12

-0.81

.KLSE

-0.32

-1.75

Philippines

PHP=

-0.22

+0.96

.PSI

-1.53

1.98

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.69

-3.10

.KS11

-1.68

8.11

Singapore

SGD=

+0.08

+0.04

.STI

-0.13

1.57

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.37

+0.59

.TWII

-0.93

9.06

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.22

-0.23

.SETI

-0.30

-0.30

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

