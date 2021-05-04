EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks under pressure from virus surge; Taiwan shares shed 2%

By Anushka Trivedi
May 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan shares slumped 2%, guided by falls in tech stocks on Wall Street overnight, and led losses among Asian equities on Tuesday as the region continued to reel from rapidly climbing COVID-19 cases.
A raft of manufacturing data in emerging Asia this week pointed to a slower pace of economic recovery, with investors further worried by the modest vaccination rate in the face of an explosion in coronavirus cases and a creaky healthcare system.
In a divergence from world's developed markets which are faring better than Asia as their economies slowly reopen, Asian equities in South Korea .KS11, Philippine .PSI and Indonesia .JKSE eased between 0.2% to 0.3%.
Holidays in major financial markets of China and Japan dampened investor activity generally.
"Sentiment across Asia remains subdued as new COVID-19 waves are hitting India and some Southeast Asian countries, threatening millions of lives and an economic recovery in the region," said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.
"New COVID-19 strains appear to be more contagious and deadly, rendering developing countries more vulnerable due to a lack of vaccines and healthcare resources."
India's official tally of coronavirus infections surged past 20 million and its shares .NSEI fell 0.3%.
Taiwan's bourse .TWII saw its worst day in over eight-months as it tracked an overnight drop in U.S. tech stocks, compounded by fears over a recent uptick in domestic COVID-19 infections linked to China Airlines 2610.TW.
Singapore shares .STI extended losses, while the local dollar SGD= eased 0.3% after the latest COVID-19 cluster over the weekend sparked concern.
Meanwhile, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= edged up 0.2% a day before first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data was due. Southeast Asia's largest economy is expected to have contraction 0.74% for the period.
Thailand's financial markets were shut due to a holiday.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR are up 0.3 basis points at 6.484%
** S. Korean won KRW=KFTC recovers slightly from previous session's 1% drop
** Top losers on the Singapore STI .STI include: Capitaland Ltd CATL.SI down 2.5% and Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd JARD.SI down 1.2%
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0428 GMT
COUNTRY
FX RIC
FX DAILY %
FX YTD %
INDEX
STOCKS DAILY %
STOCKS YTD %
Japan
JPY=
-0.18
-5.51
.N225
0.00
4.99
India
INR=IN
0.00
-1.15
.NSEI
-0.01
4.66
Indonesia
IDR=
+0.20
-2.61
.JKSE
-0.33
-0.77
Malaysia
MYR=
-0.17
-2.19
.KLSE
0.37
-1.88
Philippines
PHP=
-0.11
-0.09
.PSI
-0.15
-10.93
S.Korea
KRW=KFTC
+0.29
-3.08
.KS11
-0.24
8.56
Singapore
SGD=
-0.19
-0.82
.STI
-0.18
11.79
Taiwan
TWD=TP
+0.20
+2.01
.TWII
-1.82
14.77
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.