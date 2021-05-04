EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks under pressure from virus surge; Taiwan shares shed 2%

Taiwan shares slumped 2%, guided by falls in tech stocks on Wall Street overnight, and led losses among Asian equities on Tuesday as the region continued to reel from rapidly climbing COVID-19 cases.

A raft of manufacturing data in emerging Asia this week pointed to a slower pace of economic recovery, with investors further worried by the modest vaccination rate in the face of an explosion in coronavirus cases and a creaky healthcare system.

In a divergence from world's developed markets which are faring better than Asia as their economies slowly reopen, Asian equities in South Korea .KS11, Philippine .PSI and Indonesia .JKSE eased between 0.2% to 0.3%.

Holidays in major financial markets of China and Japan dampened investor activity generally.

"Sentiment across Asia remains subdued as new COVID-19 waves are hitting India and some Southeast Asian countries, threatening millions of lives and an economic recovery in the region," said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

"New COVID-19 strains appear to be more contagious and deadly, rendering developing countries more vulnerable due to a lack of vaccines and healthcare resources."

India's official tally of coronavirus infections surged past 20 million and its shares .NSEI fell 0.3%.

Taiwan's bourse .TWII saw its worst day in over eight-months as it tracked an overnight drop in U.S. tech stocks, compounded by fears over a recent uptick in domestic COVID-19 infections linked to China Airlines 2610.TW.

Singapore shares .STI extended losses, while the local dollar SGD= eased 0.3% after the latest COVID-19 cluster over the weekend sparked concern.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= edged up 0.2% a day before first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data was due. Southeast Asia's largest economy is expected to have contraction 0.74% for the period.

Thailand's financial markets were shut due to a holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR are up 0.3 basis points at 6.484%

** S. Korean won KRW=KFTC recovers slightly from previous session's 1% drop

** Top losers on the Singapore STI .STI include: Capitaland Ltd CATL.SI down 2.5% and Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd JARD.SI down 1.2%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0428 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.18

-5.51

.N225

0.00

4.99

India

INR=IN

0.00

-1.15

.NSEI

-0.01

4.66

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.20

-2.61

.JKSE

-0.33

-0.77

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.17

-2.19

.KLSE

0.37

-1.88

Philippines

PHP=

-0.11

-0.09

.PSI

-0.15

-10.93

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.29

-3.08

.KS11

-0.24

8.56

Singapore

SGD=

-0.19

-0.82

.STI

-0.18

11.79

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.20

+2.01

.TWII

-1.82

14.77

