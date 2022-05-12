EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks tumble on soaring U.S. inflation

By Harshita Swaminathan

May 12 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies sank on Thursday after U.S. inflation beat expectations, bolstering expectations of more aggressive rate hikes and strengthening the dollar, while stocks across the region also tumbled.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC led declines, dropping 1.1% while the Philippine peso PHP= shed 0.6%.

The weakening of the peso came despite data showing the economy grew 8.3% in the first quarter of the year, beating expectations.

"With GDP now back to pre-COVID levels and with inflation accelerating, we fully expect (the Philippine central bank) to hike policy rates at the 19 May meeting next week," analysts at ING said. Investors now await further details on incoming president Ferdinand Marcos Jr's economic team.

India, which reports inflation data later in the day, saw its unit INR=IN slide 0.5% to a new record low for the second time this week. A Reuters poll expects inflation to have surged to an 18-month high in April.

U.S. consumer price inflation for April came in at 8.3%, marking a slight pullback from the 8.5% reported the previous month but still high enough to encourage the Federal Reserve to continue with its tightening stance.

The inflation figures fuelled some choppy trading on U.S. bourses and the greenback overnight.

"The buy-the-dip mentality has vanished as central banks flip from QE to QT, and investors face an ongoing war and China's zero-COVID policy. The result has been extreme cross-asset volatility," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"Worries of growth slowing, risks of inflationary expectations being de-anchored and tightening of financial conditions continue to undermine sentiments," analysts at Maybank said, flagging a risk-off sentiment.

The Singapore dollar SGD=, Thai baht THB=TH and Malaysian ringgit MYR= both retreated between 0.2% and 0.3%.

U.S. yields US10YT=RR briefly spiked above 3% after the inflation number but quickly fell back below.

Asian bonds followed with benchmark yields in Singapore SG10YT=RR and Indonesia ID10YT=RR dipping 15 basis points each to 2.789% and 7.404%, respectively.

The Taiwanese central bank also flagged it may cut its economic growth forecast for the island nation on the back of the Ukraine war and rising COVID-19 infection rates in the country. The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP weakened 0.3%, while Taiwanese stocks .TWII fell 1.7%.

In keeping with the gloomy mood, other stocks in Asia broadly moved downward, with markets in Jakarta .JSKE sliding over 2% to become the worst performers today.

Thai stocks .SETI fell 1.3%, and Singapore stocks .STI pulled back 0.8%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Sri Lankan president to appoint new prime minister, cabinet this week

** Top drag on Taiwan stock index is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 2330.TW, down 1.3%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0457 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= +0.14 -11.33 .N225 -1.41 -10.26 China CNY=CFXS -0.43 -5.89 .SSEC 0.17 -15.82 India INR=IN -0.45 -4.20 .NSEI -1.78 -8.50 Indonesia IDR= -0.14 -2.23 .JKSE -2.12 1.37 Malaysia MYR= -0.21 -5.02 .KLSE 0.07 -0.67 Philippines PHP= -0.55 -2.80 .PSI -0.52 -7.32 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -1.07 -7.78 .KS11 -1.00 -13.81 Singapore SGD= -0.26 -3.15 .STI -0.75 2.50 Taiwan TWD=TP -0.32 -7.08 .TWII -1.67 -13.61 Thailand THB=TH -0.29 -3.89 .SETI -1.31 -3.94 (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com))

