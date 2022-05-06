EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks tumble on investor unease over future rate hikes

By Tejaswi Marthi

May 6 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian stocks and currencies fell sharply on Friday, reversing gains from the previous day, as investors fear rising interest rates could hurt global economic growth, while firmer U.S. dollar and Treasury yields also fuelled risk aversion.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP fell over 0.6% each to lead losses among regional currencies, followed by a 0.6% fall in the ringgit MYR= which hit its lowest level in over two years.

"Reality has sunk in that the Fed is embarking on a very aggressive tightening cycle, despite announcing a temporary slowdown, and there is no guarantee that such a move could bring inflation under control soon enough," said Khoon Goh, Head of Asia research at ANZ Banking Group (Singapore).

The Bank of England (BOE) on Thursday hiked interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) while flagging a risk of recession and a double-digit inflation growth in Britain, spooking markets that witnessed a short-lived rally on the back of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike announcement.

Southeast Asian central banks have sought to balance raising interest rates off historic lows to tackle inflation while supporting economic growth as the region emerges from a pandemic-driven downturn.

Equities in the region were in a sea of red. Singapore's benchmark index .STI fell 1.4% and was headed for its worst day in over two months, while stocks in Thailand .SETI slipped 1.1% to hit a near one-month low. Malaysia .KLSE and Philippines .PSI stocks also fell.

Goh said that regional markets also came under pressure following the rise in U.S. Treasury yield which breached the 3% mark after data showed that labor market conditions in the U.S. continued to tighten. US/

This led yield on the Singapore 10-year benchmark treasury paper SG10YT=RR to climb 2.730% to its highest in over six years.

The Malaysian 10-year benchmark yield MUY10YT=RR also rose to a more than five-year high of 4.466%.

The COVID-19 situation in China also fuelled the risk-off sentiment as the country doubles down on its "zero-COVID" strategy, stoking worries of a further economic downturn.

"The (Chinese) economy was barely mentioned in the politburo meeting on Thursday, suggesting that the government will clearly keep, if not strengthen, its dynamic zero-COVID strategy (ZCS) for some time," Nomura analysts said in a note.

Meanwhile, oil prices continued their ascent on supply concerns ahead of an imminent European Union embargo on Russian oil. O/R

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indian Rupee INR=IN falls 0.6%, on track for its sharpest fall in one month

** Tokyo consumer prices rise at their fastest pace in 7 years

** The Philippines posts a $5 billion trade deficit in March, its biggest so far this year

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0424 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.31 -11.84 .N225 0.9 -6.01 China CNY=CFXS -0.35 -4.82 .SSEC -2.31 -17.66 India INR=IN -0.58 -3.09 .NSEI -1.36 -5.17 Malaysia MYR= -0.59 -4.78 .KLSE -0.55 0.43 Philippines PHP= -0.12 -2.83 .PSI -0.49 -4.03 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -0.58 -6.67 .KS11 -1.20 -11.16 Singapore SGD= -0.12 -2.63 .STI -1.28 7.04 Taiwan TWD=TP -0.66 -6.78 .TWII -1.74 -9.95 Thailand THB=TH -0.07 -2.82 .SETI -0.74 -1.59 (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

