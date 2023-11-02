EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks surge on less hawkish Fed; Malaysian cenbank keeps rates steady

By Poonam Behura

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies rose against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, as a less hawkish Federal Reserve added to bets that interest rates may have peaked, while Malaysia's ringgit stuck to its previous gains after its central bank maintained status quo on rates.

The Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) maintained its overnight policy rate (OPR) at 3.00% for the third consecutive time on Thursday.

The ringgit MYR=, which was up 0.4% earlier in the session, barely reacted to the BNM's rate decision, and was set for its biggest gains since July 31. Malaysian stocks .KLSE were up 0.3%.

Meanwhile, emerging Asian markets drew strength from positive sentiment in the U.S. after the Fed held its key cash rate steady again.

Higher U.S. rates have pushed investors away from risky Asian assets, and the yield differential has also caused Asian currencies to depreciate, but the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR eased after the latest Fed policy meeting.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP added 0.4% each, while the Indian rupee INR=IN was flat.

The dollar index =USD fell 0.5% to 106.315 in Asia hours. The greenback surged in the past three months owing to fears that U.S. interest rates would stay higher for longer.

In equity markets, Taipei's main share index .TWII jumped 1.3% and were on course for their biggest daily gain since Jan 30. Seoul's benchmark index .KS11 extended gains to a second session, jumping 1.8%. Jakarta stocks .JKSE advanced 1.7%.

Separately, Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, and flagged an "adverse" external backdrop for emerging economies. The Real BRL= was flat after the central bank's move.

Markets in the Philippines were closed on account of a local holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** POLL-Bears pile up on Asian FX on China recovery woes; short bets on rupiah firm

** China strengthens capital management rules for banks

** POLL-Japan's economy likely shrank in Q3 as China slowdown bites

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0731 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.38

-12.81

.N225

1.10

22.44

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.02

-5.73

.SSEC

-0.45

-2.58

India

INR=IN

+0.03

-0.64

.NSEI

0.59

5.50

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.41

-1.89

.JKSE

1.87

-1.22

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.36

-7.41

.KLSE

0.25

-3.78

Philippines

PHP=

+0.00

-1.99

.PSI

0.20

-9.02

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+1.07

-5.84

.KS11

1.81

4.77

Singapore

SGD=

+0.16

-1.90

.STI

0.06

-5.31

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.38

-5.11

.TWII

2.23

15.98

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.44

-3.93

.SETI

1.23

-16.28

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Varun H K)

