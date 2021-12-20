EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks suffer as Omicron worries unnerve investors

By Sameer Manekar

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and stocks logged significant losses on Monday as investors offloaded riskier assets on concerns over surging global Omicron cases, with the South Korean won hitting a three-week low and the Thai baht nearing its lowest in near two weeks.

South Korea's won KRW=KFTC weakened as much as 1%, its biggest daily fall since mid-June. The Thai baht THB=TH weakened 0.5% to a near two-week low of 33.52 on the back of a clouded outlook for the tourism-reliant economy.

Regional equities declined as rising cases of the new Omicron variant in Europe and the United States clouded the global economic recovery, with thin year-end liquidity also leading to choppy trading.

South Korean benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 1.8% to mark its worst day this month, while India's Nifty 50 .NSEI lost more than 2% to drop to their lowest in nearly four months.

Equities in the Philippines .PSI were down 1.6%, while Singaporean .STI and Indonesian shares .JKSE lost 1% and 0.7%, respectively.

"It appears markets are facing up to the grim prospects of the Omicron grinch hijacking year-end markets," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note.

Thai stocks .SETI fell 1.5% ahead of the Bank of Thailand's meeting later in the week. The central bank is expected to hold interest rates at a record low on Wednesday and through next year to bolster the tourism-dependent economy, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Among regional currencies, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Philippine peso PHP= declined up to 0.3%, while the Singapore dollar SGD=, Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Indian rupee INR=IN traded flat-to-lower.

Asian central banks are charting a different path from the U.S. Federal Reserve to prioritise economic recovery amid a still-benign inflation outlook, analysts at British bank Barclays said in a note.

"Most central banks in emerging Asia still prefer to stay accommodative for longer to sustain their recoveries, with Bank of Korea (BoK) the outlier," they added, expecting a hike from the BoK in February, and subsequently by Singapore, India and Malaysia central banks by the first-half.

Meanwhile, China cut its lending benchmark loan prime rate for the first time in 20 months to prop up growth in the slowing economy. The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS weakened to a 10-day low against the dollar, but recouped earlier losses to trade 0.05% lower by 0647 GMT.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 5-year yields rise 3.8 basis points to 5.226%

** Thailand reports first local Omicron case, eyes reinstating quarantine -

** Central banks step up pace of their great stimulus retreat -

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0648 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.21

-8.98

.N225

-2.13

1.80

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.04

+2.35

.SSEC

-1.00

3.54

India

INR=IN

+0.10

-3.87

.NSEI

-2.53

18.41

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.12

-2.38

.JKSE

-0.94

9.38

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.12

-4.78

.KLSE

-0.48

-8.13

Philippines

PHP=

-0.08

-3.81

.PSI

-1.48

0.70

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.83

-8.78

.KS11

-1.81

3.12

Singapore

SGD=

-0.05

-3.42

.STI

-1.08

8.24

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.24

+2.29

.TWII

-0.81

19.93

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.27

-10.46

.SETI

-1.45

11.63

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

