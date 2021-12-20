EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks suffer as Omicron worries unnerve investors
By Sameer Manekar
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and stocks logged significant losses on Monday as investors offloaded riskier assets on concerns over surging global Omicron cases, with the South Korean won hitting a three-week low and the Thai baht nearing its lowest in near two weeks.
South Korea's won KRW=KFTC weakened as much as 1%, its biggest daily fall since mid-June. The Thai baht THB=TH weakened 0.5% to a near two-week low of 33.52 on the back of a clouded outlook for the tourism-reliant economy.
Regional equities declined as rising cases of the new Omicron variant in Europe and the United States clouded the global economic recovery, with thin year-end liquidity also leading to choppy trading.
South Korean benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 1.8% to mark its worst day this month, while India's Nifty 50 .NSEI lost more than 2% to drop to their lowest in nearly four months.
Equities in the Philippines .PSI were down 1.6%, while Singaporean .STI and Indonesian shares .JKSE lost 1% and 0.7%, respectively.
"It appears markets are facing up to the grim prospects of the Omicron grinch hijacking year-end markets," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note.
Thai stocks .SETI fell 1.5% ahead of the Bank of Thailand's meeting later in the week. The central bank is expected to hold interest rates at a record low on Wednesday and through next year to bolster the tourism-dependent economy, a Reuters poll of economists showed.
Among regional currencies, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Philippine peso PHP= declined up to 0.3%, while the Singapore dollar SGD=, Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Indian rupee INR=IN traded flat-to-lower.
Asian central banks are charting a different path from the U.S. Federal Reserve to prioritise economic recovery amid a still-benign inflation outlook, analysts at British bank Barclays said in a note.
"Most central banks in emerging Asia still prefer to stay accommodative for longer to sustain their recoveries, with Bank of Korea (BoK) the outlier," they added, expecting a hike from the BoK in February, and subsequently by Singapore, India and Malaysia central banks by the first-half.
Meanwhile, China cut its lending benchmark loan prime rate for the first time in 20 months to prop up growth in the slowing economy. The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS weakened to a 10-day low against the dollar, but recouped earlier losses to trade 0.05% lower by 0647 GMT.
HIGHLIGHTS:
** Indonesian 5-year yields rise 3.8 basis points to 5.226%
** Thailand reports first local Omicron case, eyes reinstating quarantine -
** Central banks step up pace of their great stimulus retreat -
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0648 GMT
COUNTRY
FX RIC
FX DAILY %
FX YTD %
INDEX
STOCKS DAILY %
STOCKS YTD %
Japan
JPY=
+0.21
-8.98
.N225
-2.13
1.80
China
CNY=CFXS
-0.04
+2.35
.SSEC
-1.00
3.54
India
INR=IN
+0.10
-3.87
.NSEI
-2.53
18.41
Indonesia
IDR=
-0.12
-2.38
.JKSE
-0.94
9.38
Malaysia
MYR=
-0.12
-4.78
.KLSE
-0.48
-8.13
Philippines
PHP=
-0.08
-3.81
.PSI
-1.48
0.70
S.Korea
KRW=KFTC
-0.83
-8.78
.KS11
-1.81
3.12
Singapore
SGD=
-0.05
-3.42
.STI
-1.08
8.24
Taiwan
TWD=TP
-0.24
+2.29
.TWII
-0.81
19.93
Thailand
THB=TH
-0.27
-10.46
.SETI
-1.45
11.63
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))
