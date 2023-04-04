EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks struggle for direction on inflation, economic fears

By Archishma Iyer

April 4 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and equities struggled for direction on Tuesday as investors fretted over new worries about inflation, after a production cut by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and a looming global recession.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= were the top gainers for the day, rising 0.3% and 0.4%, on account of elevated crude oil prices.

"The higher oil price puts the ringgit back in the frame as a regional currency to favour. This is probably helping the currency modestly for now," said Paul Mackel, global head of FX research at HSBC.

Brent crude price continued its upward trajectory, stoked by the decision of the OPEC+ on Sunday, to cut output targets by a further 1.16 million barrels per day, stirring investor concerns about the inflationary environment.

"The surprise announcement of OPEC output cuts from May could pressure oil prices in the near term, which could imply more sticky inflation," OCBC analysts said in a research note.

Other currencies like the Singapore dollar SGD=, Thai baht THB=TH, Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS and the Philippine peso PHP= traded between flat and down 0.3%.

Globally, the safe-haven dollar recovered some losses, although it was still in a defensive mode, since weak manufacturing data from the U.S. pointed to the possibility of the world's largest economy slipping into recession.

Following this, market players re-adjusted their expectations on the U.S. Federal Reserve's outlook on rates, believing the U.S. central bank more likely to start slashing rates by September. FRX/

The dollar index =USD, which measures its strength against six major currencies, rose marginally by 0.1% to 102.2 at 0625 GMT

"There is less fear of the Fed after the volatility in March and once again the end of its hiking cycle is coming into the frame," Mackel added.

Separately, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC staged a turnaround from the previous day's losses to rise as much as 0.6% after the Asian trade bellwether reported cooler-than-expected inflation, prompting investor bets that the rate-tightening cycle could be over for its central bank.

Among Asian shares, the Indonesian .JKSE, Malaysian .KLSE and the Philippines .PSI indexes traded lower between 0.4% and 0.7% down.

Other equities in Singapore .STI and South Korea .KS11 rose 1% and 0.3% respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall to 6.736%

** Singapore seen tightening monetary policy as inflation remains elevated

** Philippine finmin: c.bank has "probably done enough" to tackle inflation

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0625 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.26

-1.24

.N225

0.35

8.40

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.08

+0.25

.SSEC

0.13

6.84

India

INR=IN

-

+0.47

.NSEI

-

-3.91

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.40

+4.43

.JKSE

-0.38

-0.72

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.32

-0.07

.KLSE

-0.40

-4.54

Philippines

PHP=

-0.02

+2.03

.PSI

-0.68

-1.23

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.05

-3.91

.KS11

0.30

10.88

Singapore

SGD=

-0.05

+0.93

.STI

0.94

1.86

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-

+0.83

.TWII

-

12.24

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.23

+0.95

.SETI

-0.21

-4.30

