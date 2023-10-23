EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks slip on Middle East woes; US bonds under pressure

By Rishav Chatterjee

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies and shares fell on Monday, pressured by escalating tensions in the Middle East, while investors waited to see whether a recent selloff in U.S. Treasuries subsides or not.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RRwere within a whisker of 5% as bonds remained under pressure, pushing borrowing costs higher globally and testing equity valuations.

Asian stocks extended losses, led by the vast selloff in Chinese stocks, taking them to an over 11-month low. Stocks in China .SSEC and South Korea .KS11 fell 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= led the declines among the currencies, falling 0.4% and 0.3% each.

The rupiah was still at its lowest level since April 2020, with 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR rising 5 basis points to 7.2%.

The Indonesia central bank unexpectedly raised rates last week to contain the decline in the currency.

"We see Bank Indonesia's (BI) measurement as good, but not enough to stem current rupiah depreciation," said Fakhrul Fulvian, economist at Trimegah Securities, adding he expects the central bank to continue to raise rates next month as well.

Equities in Jakarta .JKSE eased, falling 1.3% to hit their lowest since July 11.

Fulvian attributed the losses to investors anticipating a further rate hike by the domestic central bank.

Oil prices eased more than $1 but on Monday but were still up 10% over 10 days.

Rising oil prices are a new policy headache for Asian oil importers like South Korea, Thailand and Japan as they are also grappling with a sharp rise in U.S. yields and the dollar's recent rally, which is affecting currencies.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS dropped around a percentage as well, nearly touching its daily trading limit, as pressure built amid a widening Sino-U.S. yield gap and big capital outflows.

Malaysia's economy grew 3.3% in the third quarter from a year earlier, according to a preliminary estimate on Friday.

The ringgit MYR= fell 0.3%.

"The ringgit's drag has been largely driven by interest differentials factor even as the yuan and oil price factors mitigate somewhat," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank.

He added that the rise in the UST yield leaves currencies like rupiah and ringgit vulnerable.

Interest rates in Malaysia are placed quite a bit behind the U.S. as the country's central bank (BNM) has not hiked as much as the Federal Reserve.

"As it stands, the last statement from BNM at the last monetary policy meeting did not hint at any further hike," said Maybank analysts.

The dollar index =USD, measuring the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, rose 0.1% to 106.3.

Singapore's inflation metric eased to 3% in September on a yearly basis, in-line with analysts' forecasts. The Singapore dollar SGD= was largely unchanged.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0609 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.06

-12.55

.N225

-0.61

19.06

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.05

-5.70

.SSEC

-1.18

-4.58

India

INR=IN

-0.04

-0.52

.NSEI

-0.34

7.57

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.44

-2.35

.JKSE

-1.26

-1.28

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.27

-7.91

.KLSE

0.05

-3.59

Philippines

PHP=

-0.14

-2.05

.PSI

-1.13

-7.50

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.12

-6.61

.KS11

-0.81

5.34

Singapore

SGD=

-0.03

-2.38

.STI

-0.29

-5.64

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.13

-5.11

.TWII

-1.15

14.95

Thailand

THB=TH

-

-

.SETI

-

-

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Singapore Sept core inflation at 3.0% y/y

** Malaysia's economy accelerates to grow 3.3% in third quarter -preliminary estimate

