EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks slip as US inflation data fuels rate jitters

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging market currencies and equities retreated on Friday after the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rose, as a stronger-than-expected inflation data lifted bets of higher-for-longer interest rates.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= led losses, sliding 0.5%. The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP and the Philippine peso PHP= retreated 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= was on track to log its seventh straight weekly decline, while the Indonesian rupiah headed for the sixth consecutive weekly decline.

The dollar strengthened and U.S. Treasury yields rose after data showed that U.S. consumer prices increased in September on the back of surging rental costs, putting pressure on riskier Asian currencies and equities.

The data brings back the narrative that higher-for-longer rates could potentially still be around, Christopher Wong, FX strategist at OCBC said.

"But at the same time, what's helping the sentiment to some extent is what we have been hearing from the Fed over the last two weeks that potentially the rise in yields is doing a bit of a job for the Fed."

Sentiment was also dented by data from China that showed persistent deflationary pressures in the world's second-largest economy with consumer prices faltering and factory-gate prices shrinking slightly faster than expected in September.

However, other data showing China's exports and imports shrinking at a slower pace for a second month in September offered some respite.

Equities in China .SSEC fell 0.7% while the yuan CNY=CFXS was largely unchanged.

Meanwhile, the Singapore dollar SGD= edged 0.1% higher after the central bank kept its monetary policy unchanged with inflation moderating and economic growth beating expectations. Singapore equities .STI fell 1% and was headed for its worst day since Oct. 4.

India's retail inflation eased to a three-month low in September while other data pointed to its industrial output growing at its fastest in more than a year in August. Equities in Mumbai .NSEI fell 0.5% and the rupee INR=IN was largely unchanged.

Markets await a slew of China's economic data next week, including gross domestic product and retail sales data.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** India's 10-year benchmark yields IN10YT=RR rise 2.8 basis points to 7.330%

** Japan Sept CPI seen staying above BOJ target for 1-1/2 years

** China Sept crude imports rise from a year ago as travel, manufacturing recover

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0630 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.05

-12.44

.N225

-0.55

23.84

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.01

-5.55

.SSEC

-0.70

-0.11

India

INR=IN

-0.01

-0.64

.NSEI

-0.50

8.78

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.13

-0.89

.JKSE

0.15

1.39

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.46

-7.02

.KLSE

-0.07

-3.52

Philippines

PHP=

-0.29

-1.96

.PSI

0.14

-4.49

S.Korea

KRW=

-0.07

-6.60

.KS11

-0.94

9.84

Singapore

SGD=

+0.06

-2.15

.STI

-0.97

-1.96

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.35

-4.75

.TWII

-0.26

18.71

Thailand

THB=TH

-

-5.13

.SETI

-

-13.06

