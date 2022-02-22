EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks slip as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

By Savyata Mishra

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and stocks fell on Tuesday as escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine battered risk sentiment worldwide and sent investors scurrying to safe-haven assets.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent, drawing international condemnation and immediate U.S. sanctions against those regions.

While Asia's emerging market is geographically isolated from the Ukraine crisis, a spillover of risks beyond just sanctions may set off an adverse financial contagion, Mizuho analysts said, after Russia's move deepened a crisis that could unleash a major war.

Energy sensitive currencies like the Indian rupee INR=IN and the Thai baht THB=TH fared worst in the region, dropping 0.5% each, as oil prices surged on supply disruption woes. O/R

A rise in Thailand's Omicron infections also pressured the baht, setting the currency on course for its biggest percentage drop since Jan. 27.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC pared early losses to trade 0.1% lower.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=, the Malaysian ringgit MYR=MYand the Singapore dollar SGD=eased between 0.1% and 0.3%.

"Market volatility is likely to stay high as investors continue to trade on headlines and on balance flows are skewed to safe havens because investors may be sceptical about any positive development for now," OCBC analysts said in a note.

In Singapore, analysts said January consumer price data due on Wednesday may boost the country's currency again.

Meanwhile, traditional safe-haven assets the yen and bullion rose 0.2% each, while the U.S. dollar =USDinched up 0.1%. GOL/

Emerging Asian stocks fell across the board.

Jakarta .JKSE and Singapore shares .STI dipped 0.9%, while South Korean shares .KS11 fell 1.4% to mark their worst session in a week. Taiwan stocks .TWII dropped 2%.

Indian shares .NSEI slipped more than 2%, heading for their fifth straight session of losses.

Highlights:

** Top losers on Singapore's STI .STI include: Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd YAZG.SI, down 2.14%, Singapore Airlines Ltd SIAL.SI, down 2.04% and Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd DAIR.SI, down 1.78%

** Philippines shares .PSI bucked the trend to gain about 1%, after falling for the past three sessions.

** The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 1.59%, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was down 1.64% .BO

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0804 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.01

+0.29

.N225

-1.7

-8.1

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.04

+0.27

.SSEC

-0.96

-5.02

India

INR=IN

-0.59

-0.82

.NSEI

-1.52

-2.35

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.25

-0.77

.JKSE

-0.55

4.31

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.14

-0.48

.KLSE

-0.36

0.61

Philippines

PHP=

-0.10

-0.89

.PSI

0.93

4.47

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.05

-0.33

.KS11

-1.35

-9.10

Singapore

SGD=

-0.18

+0.07

.STI

-0.94

8.97

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.18

-0.68

.TWII

-1.38

-1.37

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.62

+3.09

.SETI

-0.78

1.41

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

