EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks slip as investors focus on cenbank meetings

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Stock markets across Asia lost ground on Tuesday over concerns about the Chinese property sector, while traders looked forward to a slew of monetary policy decisions including from Indonesia and the Philippines.

Equities in Manila .PSI slid 1.4% to hit a more than 10-month low. Stocks in Singapore .STI and South Korea .KS11 retreated 0.6% each.

A sub-index of Hang Seng developers .HSMPI declined as much as 1.2% before reversing course to trade in positive territory around lunchtime. However, it was last down 0.6%. MKTS/GLOB

In currency markets, Thailand's baht THB=TH depreciated 0.7%, hitting its lowest level since Nov. 28, 2022.

The baht's depreciation comes as rising oil prices and tighter supplies stoke worries about stagflation. O/R

The Philippine peso PHP= fell 0.3%, while Indonesia's rupiah IDR= eased 0.1%.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and Bank Indonesia (BI) are expected to keep their interest rates steady on Thursday and for the rest of the year, according to Reuters polls.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting will start later in the day. Markets expect the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged and the focus will be on the central bank's forward guidance.

"Asian currencies are consolidating lower ahead of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee), given risks of a hawkish stance from the Fed amid strong growth, and potential signalling of one more rate hike if high inflation remains sustained," said Wei Liang Chang, FX and credit strategist at DBS Bank.

Another key event this week is the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy decision on Friday. The central bank has come under close scrutiny recently after Governor Kazuo Ueda stoked speculation of an imminent move away from ultra-loose policy.

"The BOJ may continue to signal gradual progress in its monetary policy normalisation, but it will not ease a negative deposit rate until probably the end of 2023 or the beginning of next year," said Tina Teng, APAC and Canada markets analyst at CMC Markets.

The yen JPY= fell 0.1% to 147.76 per dollar and was kept pinned near last week's 10-month low of 147.95 per dollar. FRX/

The Vietnamese dong VND=VN weakened 0.1% and hit a more than nine-month low.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** BOJ said Japan and Malaysia renewed their bilateral currency swap arrangement of up to $3 billion

** Indonesia's parliamentary budget committee approved President Joko Widodo's budget for 2024

** Depreciation pressure on the Chinese yuan against the U.S. dollar temporary - state media

