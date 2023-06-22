EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks shaky after Powell testimony

By Echha Jain

June 22 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and stocks were tentative, with some losing ground on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair stuck to a hawkish tone and as the focus turned to rate decisions from Indonesia and Philippines later in the day.

The Thai baht THB=TH and Malaysian ringgit MYR= edged 0.1% lower, while the South Korean won KRW=KFTC and Indian rupee INR=IN tacked on 0.1%. Stocks in Bangkok .SETI fell 0.5%.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his remarks to lawmakers in Washington said the outlook for two further 25 basis point rate increases are "a pretty good guess" of where the central bank is heading if the economy continues in its current direction.

"Most people see his (Powell's) testimony as just trying to correct the no-hike in the last FOMC meeting by trying to kind of make up for that in a way," said Sunil Kalra, portfolio manager at LC Beacon Global Fund, Singapore.

Around 72% of investors have priced in a quarter-point Fed rate hike in July, with rate cuts seen at the end of the year or early next year, according to CME Fedwatch tool.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures it against a basket of currencies, was broadly flat to trade at 102.0.

The day ahead will keep traders focused on key interest rate decisions from Philippines and Indonesia, with strong expectations for both central banks to keep rates on hold, according to separate Reuters polls.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= jumped 0.3% ahead of the monetary policy decision, while equities in Jakarta .JKSE slipped 0.1%.

Elsewhere, the Philippine peso PHP= slipped 0.2% against the dollar and stocks in Manila .PSI fell 0.6%.

The Russian rouble RUB= weakened 1.5%, while the Turkish lira TRY= gave up 0.2% ahead of the central bank policy meeting with a Reuters poll predicting a sharp rise in the policy rate to rein in decades-high inflation.

Markets in China and Taiwan were closed for a holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Philippine c.bank creates temporary benchmark rate to replace Libor

** Turkey's central bank expected to raise its policy rate sharply

** Singapore central bank fines DBS, Citibank, OCBC, Swiss Life over breaches

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0428 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.13

-7.47

.N225

-0.1

28.5

China

CNY=CFXS

-

-3.86

.SSEC

-

3.52

India

INR=IN

+0.13

+0.96

.NSEI

-0.01

4.14

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.13

+4.32

.JKSE

-0.11

-2.27

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.11

-5.34

.KLSE

0.43

-6.42

Philippines

PHP=

-0.16

+0.04

.PSI

-0.55

-2.70

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.05

-2.08

.KS11

0.50

16.06

Singapore

SGD=

-0.07

-0.10

.STI

-0.18

-1.03

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-

-0.69

.TWII

-

21.68

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.16

-0.87

.SETI

-0.59

-9.32

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

