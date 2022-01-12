EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks rise after Powell's less hawkish testimony

By Archishma Iyer

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian stock and currency markets rose on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman said it would take the central bank some time to unwind its balance sheet, with the South Korean won jumping for a third consecutive session.

The Thai baht THB=TH, Indonesia's rupiah IDR= and the Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY rose 0.1% to 0.3%, while stock markets in South Korea .KS11, Jakarta .JKSE and Taiwan .TWII climbed between 0.3% and 1.3%.

The U.S. dollar retreated overnight after Jerome Powell, at his re-nomination hearing for a second term as the Fed chairman, did not provide any new details on interest rates, while adding that he believed the economy could handle tighter monetary policy.

But he said policymakers were still debating approaches to reducing the central bank's balance sheet, which could take two, three or four meetings to decide.

"While Powell didn't really push back on market pricing around expected Fed rate hikes, we've certainly seen relief play out across markets," Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone, wrote in a note.

Beaten-down tech stocks got the biggest boost on Wall Street, and South Korea's tech-heavy bourse KOSPI .KS11 tracked those gains to rise 1.5% in its best session in about six weeks.

The won KRW=KFTC advanced 0.4%, taking this week's gains to almost 1% ahead of a central bank policy meeting on Friday where a 25 basis point hike to the benchmark interest rate was expected.

Meanwhile, the ringgit firmed for a fourth day and hit a more than one-week high, underpinned by higher crude prices, with the nation being Southeast Asia's only oil exporter.

However, the Philippines peso PHP= bucked the trend to fall 0.4% over similar concerns as the country is a net oil importer with a ballooning trade deficit.

In China, shares .SSEC and the yuan CNY=CFXS gained 0.8% and 0.1%, respectively, after data showing cooling factory-gate inflation raised prospects of stimulus being delivered for the economy hit by property woes, COVID-19 outbreaks and a manufacturing slowdown.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 2.5 basis points at 6.422%

** Top gainers on Thailand's benchmark stock index .SETI include Sahamitr Pressure Container PCL SMPC.BK, up 15%, and Better World Green PCL BWG.BK, up 14.%

** Singapore shares .STI edge up, set to rise for a fifth day as industrial stocks lead gains

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0849 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.04

-0.22

.N225

1.92

-0.09

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.13

-0.16

.SSEC

0.78

-1.23

India

INR=IN

-0.10

+0.47

.NSEI

-0.72

3.29

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.03

-0.31

.JKSE

0.13

1.15

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.19

-0.43

.KLSE

-0.46

-0.67

Philippines

PHP=

-0.37

-0.35

.PSI

0.08

-0.44

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.35

-0.14

.KS11

1.54

-0.17

Singapore

SGD=

+0.01

-0.09

.STI

0.04

3.97

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.10

+0.12

.TWII

0.48

0.86

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.21

+0.15

.SETI

0.43

1.01

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi and Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com))

