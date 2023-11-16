EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks retreat; Philippine central bank in focus

By John Biju

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies and stocks retreated on Thursday after posting strong gains a day earlier, as a mixed set of U.S. data helped the U.S. dollar recover, while focus turned to the Philippines ahead of a monetary policy meeting later in the day.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= pulled back nearly 1%, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= fell 0.5%, after both currencies gained more than 1% each on Wednesday. The Thailand baht THB=TH and the Philippine peso PHP= slipped as much as 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.

Most stock markets in the region declined with Indonesian shares .JKSE falling 0.5% while those in Singapore .STI slipping 0.7%, and Malaysia's benchmark .KLSE dropping 0.4%.

Over in the Philippines, traders are looking out for the monetary policy decision from the nation's central bank, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), which is expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged later in the day, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The central bank had signalled last week it was willing to take further monetary policy action if needed to tame consumer price expectations, with risks to the inflation outlook leaning upside.

"BSP will likely maintain the hawkish narrative despite the decline in inflation in October," said Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken.

"Beyond the impact of oil prices, the Philippines is facing the risk of higher food prices and adjustments in the transport costs."

The Philippine peso PHP= was down 0.3% while stocks .PSI edged 0.1% lower.

The U.S. dollar =USD was last trading at 104.560 against a basket of other currencies while the U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR rebounded from a two month-low overnight, dragging on riskier Asian currencies.

Data overnight showed retail sales for October fell less than expected while producer prices fell the most in 3-1/2-years last month, a mixed set of indicators that reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle was over while suggesting rate cuts won't come in a hurry.

"Our view for USD remains one of a sell-on -rally. There could continue to be some support on dips as the USD still has carry advantage as well as growth outperformance vs the rest of the world," Maybank analysts said in a note.

Back in the region, a batch of October data from China signalled continued recovery in retail sales and industrial output, but falling property sales and home prices underlined concerns about the economic recovery of Southeast Asia's largest trading partner.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS retreated 0.2% while stocks .SSEC fell 0.5%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR fall 3.1 basis points to 6.769%

** Japan's export growth slows as China, global downturn risks loom

** South Korea to keep stock short-selling ban until market improves, regulator

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0333 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= +0.04 -13.34 .N225 -0.78 27.46 China CNY=CFXS -0.19 -4.97 .SSEC -0.55 -1.08 India INR=IN -0.05 -0.55 .NSEI 0.00 8.67 Indonesia IDR= -0.48 -0.26 .JKSE -0.58 0.98 Malaysia MYR= -0.81 -6.54 .KLSE -0.36 -2.27 Philippines PHP= -0.29 -0.34 .PSI -0.08 -6.10 S.Korea KRW= +0.14 -3.22 .KS11 -0.27 10.89 Singapore SGD= -0.10 -0.86 .STI -0.27 -3.93 Taiwan TWD=TP +0.31 -4.07 .TWII -0.15 20.97 Thailand THB=TH -0.20 -2.85 .SETI 0.12 -15.09 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.