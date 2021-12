EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks retreat ahead of major cenbank meetings

By Anushka Trivedi

Dec 14 (Reuters) - India's rupee and stocks were among the top losers in Asian emerging markets on Tuesday as investors sold risky assets ahead of a slew of key central bank meetings this week, while China's lingering property sector woes also weighed on sentiment.

A stronger dollar .DXY pinned down Asian currencies on expectations the Federal Reserve will bring forward an end to its bond buying stimulus when its two-day review wraps up on Wednesday, setting the path for earlier rate hikes.

On Thursday, the central banks of Indonesia and the Philippines are both expected to stand pat on interest rates at monetary policy meetings, while the European Central Bank and the Bank of England will meet later that day.

"Risk markets retreated ahead of the series of central bank meetings scheduled for this week," ANZ analysts said in a note.

"Reining in inflation will be top of the agenda for many, as will be managing the risk that Omicron poses."

The World Health Organization has said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus poses a "very high" global risk, while Britain on Monday reported the first death from the variant.

Meanwhile, Manila-based Asian Development Bank trimmed its growth forecasts for developing Asia for this year and next due to Omicron-related uncertainty and slowing growth at top trade partner China.

Equities in Indonesia .JKSE, Malaysia .KLSE, India .NSEI and Taiwan .TWII fell between 0.4% and 1%, following China stocks .SSEC lower after the first Omicron case was detected in the country.

Concerns over the financial health of property developer Shimao Group Holdings Ltd 0813.HK added to jitters in the Hong Kong and Chinese markets.

The yuan CNY=CFXS, however, firmed 0.1% on sustained year-end corporate demand, even as a former senior official at China's FX regulator cautioned the country should avoid excess appreciation in the currency.

The Indian rupee INR=IN hit an 18-month low, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY, South Korea's won KRW=KFTC and the Singapore dollar SGD= shed 0.1% to 0.3%.

Manila shares .PSI were the only major gainers of the day, rising 0.5%, after the Philippine central bank, ahead of the scheduled monetary policy meeting, pledged it would continue to support economy for as long as necessary.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is likely to wait until the end of next year before raising interest rates due to the current uneven economic recovery and cooling inflation - Reuters poll

** The Philippines secures a loan to purchase 40 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses, as it aims to fully vaccinate at least 54 million people, or nearly half of the country's population before the year ends.

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 2.1 basis points at 6.336%​​

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0646 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.04

-9.13

.N225

-0.73

3.60

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.09

+2.61

.SSEC

-0.61

5.34

India

INR=IN

-0.16

-3.72

.NSEI

-0.19

23.99

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.00

-2.09

.JKSE

-0.79

10.55

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.19

-5.03

.KLSE

-0.51

-8.60

Philippines

PHP=

+0.00

-4.63

.PSI

0.49

1.30

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.15

-8.15

.KS11

-0.46

3.98

Singapore

SGD=

-0.06

-3.45

.STI

0.14

9.86

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.07

+2.40

.TWII

-0.95

19.46

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.12

-10.30

.SETI

-0.43

11.69

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.