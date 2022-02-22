EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks rattled by escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions

By Savyata Mishra

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Asian currency and stock markets fell on Tuesday, reversing gains made in the past session after Russia ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine in a dramatic escalation of a crisis that some fear could unleash a full-scale war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement drew international condemnation and immediate U.S. sanctions to halt U.S. business activity in the breakaway regions and ban import of all goods from those areas.

"Risk sentiment has soured, but the public holiday in the U.S. has likely limited what would have been a sharper market reaction," analysts at NAB markets wrote in a note to clients.

The baht THB=TH was down over 0.7% for its sharpest loss since Jan. 27, with the South Korean won KRW=KFTC following with a 0.3% fall.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=, the Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY, the Singapore dollar SGD= and the Indian rupee eased between 0.4% and 0.1%.

"Market volatility is likely to stay high as investors continue to trade on headlines and on balance flows are skewed to safe havens because investors may be sceptical about any positive development for now," OCBC analysts said in a note.

In Singapore, analysts say January CPI data due Wednesday may provide an excuse for investors to bid the Singaporean dollar higher again.

Among emerging Asian stocks, Jakarta .JKSE shares were down 0.9%.

South Korean shares fell nearly 2% on Tuesday and were set for their sharpest drop in almost a month amid the Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Similarly, Taiwan stocks .TWII extended losses for the third session, sliding over 2% in what could be their worst session since October last year.

Thailand's economy returned to growth in the fourth quarter, but the 2021 pace was one of the slowest in Southeast Asia and the recovery this year is likely to be modest as tourism remains well below pre-pandemic levels. Stocks in Thailand .SETI lost up to 1.2%.

Philippines shares .PSI bucked the trend to gain about 1%, after falling for the past three sessions.

Highlights:

** Leading the decline on S. Korean benchmark, chip giants Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS slid 1.75% and 1.92%, respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS dropped 2.32%.

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.89 basis points at 6.503%​​

** India's blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 1.56% while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was down 1.62% .BO

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0452 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.05

+0.35

.N225

-1.99

-8.37

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.16

+0.15

.SSEC

-1.36

-5.40

India

INR=IN

-0.37

-0.61

.NSEI

-1.46

-2.29

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.23

-0.75

.JKSE

-0.80

4.05

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.12

-0.45

.KLSE

-0.23

0.74

Philippines

PHP=

-0.06

-0.86

.PSI

0.61

4.14

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.27

-0.54

.KS11

-1.73

-9.45

Singapore

SGD=

-0.19

+0.06

.STI

-0.83

9.09

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.18

-0.68

.TWII

-1.67

-1.65

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.71

+2.99

.SETI

-0.74

1.45

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.