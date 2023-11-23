EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks rangebound as U.S. data rekindles rate woes

By Roushni Nair

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and stocks steadied in thin holiday trade on Thursday, with the Philippine peso and China's yuan nudging higher as investors dialled back projections of rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve after data hinted at a still-tight labour market.

The peso PHP= and the yuan CNY=CFXS rose as much as 0.4%, each by 0749 GMT. The Malaysian ringgit MYR= and Thailand's baht THB=TH inched 0.1% and 0.2% lower, respectively.

The dollar index =USD inched lower by 0.2% at 0801 GMT and Treasury yields rebounded from early declines after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week.

The dollar has been in a three-week spell of weakness -- helping Southeast Asian currencies regain some lost ground -- as economic data pointed to evidence of a slowing U.S. economy and disinflation.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= was largely flat after the country's central bank kept interest rates unchanged, as expected, despite renewed volatility that has seen the currency shed more than 2% this month.

Bank Indonesia (BI) had unexpected hiked rates last month to arrest the currency's decline and shore up investor confidence.

"The case for rupiah stability, while still present, is arguably not as pressing as in October as recent developments have likely bought BI some breathing space," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note.

Even if risks re-emerged, the analysts said, BI could act on Dec. 21, after the Federal Reserve's meeting on Dec. 12.

Separately, the Indonesian central bank is eyeing investment from foreign institutional investors through the inaugural auction of new securities in U.S. dollars, called SVBI, and its Islamic finance version SUVBI.

The first such auction was on Tuesday, when BI sold $236.5 million worth of new securities, beating its target of $200 million.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP traded largely flat, after it snapped from a 7-day winning streak on Wednesday while political uncertainties over a January presidential election lingered.

Southeast Asian equities largely traded mixed, shares in Thailand .SETI and Singapore .STI inched lower by 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively, while those in China .SSEC rose 0.6%.

In Argentina, stocks extended the previous session's rally following the weekend presidential election victory of Javier Milei.

Markets in the U.S. and Japan were shut for the Thanksgiving holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Singapore Oct core inflation at 3.3% y/y -

** China oil demand growth poised to slow to around 4% in H1 2024 - analysts

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0812 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.21

-12.14

.N225

0.29

30.08

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.37

-3.34

.SSEC

0.60

-0.89

India

INR=IN

-0.01

-0.73

.NSEI

-0.01

9.42

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.13

+0.10

.JKSE

1.34

2.18

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.11

-5.98

.KLSE

-0.15

-2.80

Philippines

PHP=

+0.42

+0.51

.PSI

-0.11

-4.88

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.23

-2.54

.KS11

0.13

12.46

Singapore

SGD=

+0.13

-0.01

.STI

-0.19

-4.38

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.16

-2.65

.TWII

-0.09

22.33

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.30

-1.96

.SETI

-0.47

-15.65

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.