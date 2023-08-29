EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks rally; focus on key US economic data

By Echha Jain

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as equities rose ahead of a string of crucial economic data this week from the United States that could affect the Federal Reserve's interest rate path this year and the next.

The Thai baht THB=TH appreciated 0.3% while the Philippine peso PHP= rose 0.2%. Stocks in Shanghai .SSEC extended gains from Monday by 1%, while Jakarta's benchmark index .JKSE rose 0.5%.

Markets will be watching closely for U.S. data this week for further cues on the Fed's monetary policy trajectory, from the personal consumption expenditures price index, its preferred inflation gauge, which is due on Thursday, to non-farm payrolls data due on Friday.

First up is JOLTS job openings figures for July due later in the day. Economists polled by Reuters expect job openings to come in at 9.465 million, easing slightly from June.

U.S. consumer confidence data for August is also due later in the day. Economists polled by Reuters expect the consumer confidence index to touch 116.0 for August, after hitting a two-year high of 117 in July.

Last week Fed Chairman Jerome Powell suggested further rate increases may be needed to cool still-too-high inflation, though his promise to move with care at upcoming meetings made for some uncertainty.

"Strong data will fuel expectation for Fed's further hikes, but Powell's message at the Jackson Hole symposium suggests the bar for hikes will be high," said Ken Cheung, chief Asia FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

Markets are pricing in a 78% chance of the Fed standing pat on interest rates next month, the CME FedWatch tool showed. However, the odds of a hike at the November meeting are now at 60.8%, up from 42% a week earlier.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, against a basket of currencies, fell broadly to trade at 103.830, down 0.1%.

Investors are also focused on official PMI data from China for August due later in the week, which is still expected to show activity is in the red.

Over the weekend, China announced a halving in stock-trading stamp duties after Friday's approval of affordable housing guidelines.

"The market is shrugging off piecemeal policy adjustment if it is not followed by concrete supportive measures for growth," said Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken. "Expectations are very low for Beijing to deliver a bigger supportive package."

In Southeast Asia, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= appreciated 0.2%, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= increased 0.2%.

The Singapore dollar SGD= and Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS rose 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

Equities in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE were up 0.3% while stocks in Manila .PSI fell 0.2%.

Elsewhere, the Russian rouble RUB= and the Turkish lira TRY= strengthened 0.5% and 0.1%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Malaysian palm rises 1% amid supply concerns in India

** Thailand sees 17.57 million foreign visitors this year -ministry

** Thai PM Srettha meets airlines, targets tourism boost in Q4

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0331 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.12

-10.42

.N225

0.17

22.58

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.11

-5.25

.SSEC

1.00

1.31

India

INR=IN

+0.05

+0.16

.NSEI

0.00

6.63

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.23

+2.07

.JKSE

0.54

1.59

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.17

-5.25

.KLSE

0.25

-3.19

Philippines

PHP=

+0.21

-1.59

.PSI

-0.17

-6.34

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.21

-4.25

.KS11

0.39

14.17

Singapore

SGD=

+0.24

-0.96

.STI

0.36

-0.81

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.03

-3.63

.TWII

0.28

17.10

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.34

-1.58

.SETI

0.14

-6.20

