EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks pressured by higher U.S. rates outlook

By Harshita Swaminathan

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and stocks kicked off the week on the backfoot, as investors priced in more policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve after robust data, with the Philippine peso and Malaysian ringgit the hardest hit.

Malaysia's ringgit fell as much as 0.9% to 4.47 to the dollar, its lowest level since Nov. 30, 2022. The Philippine peso led the losers, down 1.1%.

Markets in Asia were responding to the strong U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data, a metric closely watched by the Fed, in January, prompting traders to price in U.S. policy rates moving even higher and for longer.

“I think there could be more interesting data later this week with the Asia and China PMI. In the meantime, I suppose the currency movements are more driven by the dollar side rather than the local currency side,” said Jeff Ng, a senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank.

The dollar index .DXY rose 0.6% on Friday, supported by the consumer spending data, to 105.23. The index has largely clung to those levels, and was last at 105.24.

Asian bonds tracked the U.S. benchmark yield, which rose on Friday and was last seen at 3.9374%. Singapore's yield was SG10YT=RR up 10.8 bps, and Indonesia's yield ID10YT=RR up 2.6 bps.

Malaysia's prime minister on Friday unveiled plans to narrow the fiscal deficit to 5% by scaling back spending and taxing capital gains and luxury goods.

Analysts at RHB Group said the new budget was in line with expectations, and "mildly expansionary with no major changes in the policies."

Markets are now awaiting the release of PMI numbers on Wednesday for several Asian economies.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= was down 0.4% at 15,275 to the dollar, its lowest level since mid-January. The Thai baht THB=TH also shed 0.5%.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS fell a modest 0.1%, having lost 1.3% last week. Analysts at Maybank said U.S.-China geopolitical tensions were weighing on the currency.

The U.S. warned China of "real costs" if it supplied arms to Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Stocks in Asia were also under pressure, with Philippine .PSI, Thai .SETI and Indonesian markets .JKSE down between 0.3% and 1.7% each. South Korean stocks .KS11 slumped 1.2%, while the won KRW=KFTC weakened 1.1%.

Markets in Vietnam were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Nigeria elections over weekend expected to be the closest in country's history, state-by-state results expected

** India Q3 GDP likely slowed further in December quarter, according to Reuters poll; data expected on Tuesday

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0410 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= +0.13 -3.79 .N225 -0.14 5.06 China CNY=CFXS -0.13 -1.03 .SSEC -0.12 5.64 India INR=IN -0.18 -0.22 .NSEI -0.49 -4.00 Indonesia IDR= -0.36 +1.90 .JKSE -0.31 -0.23 Malaysia MYR= -0.83 -1.57 .KLSE -0.26 -2.84 Philippines PHP= -1.12 +0.32 .PSI -1.72 0.07 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -1.12 -4.18 .KS11 -1.21 7.06 Singapore SGD= -0.07 -0.78 .STI -0.48 0.46 Taiwan TWD=TP -0.25 +0.75 .TWII -0.71 9.66 Thailand THB=TH -0.44 -1.50 .SETI -0.26 -2.34 (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

