EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks pressured as U.S. inflation rises, Thai baht leads losses

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and equities came under pressure on Friday as hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation dented risk sentiment and fuelled bets of more aggressive rate hikes, with the Thai baht and South Korea's won declining the most among peers.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= was steady after data showed the economy returned to growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, expanding 3.6% from a year earlier, as economic activity resumed following the easing of coronavirus curbs. P8N2OQ03E

The ringgit was down 0.1% while stocks were up 0.3%.

The baht THB=TH was down 0.3%, tracking its worst session since Jan. 28. Thai consumer confidence dropped in January for the first time in five months, hurt by a spike in coronavirus cases, a slow economic recovery and high prices of goods, a survey showed on Thursday.

South Korea's won was down 0.2% to lead losses, while its stocks fell 0.5%.

Most Asian equities fell, with the Philippines .PSI leading the pack with a 1.5% drop, followed by Indonesia .JKSE, down 0.4%. Thai shares .SETI were largely flat.

IG strategist Yeap Jun Rong said in a note that investors "did not seem to respond with an initial reaction (to the U.S. inflation data), suggesting that markets may want to look towards economic data to guide expectations, considering that we have seen many central banks walked back on their inflation stance."

The Federal Reserve's comments on rate hikes join ranks with a hawkish pivot at the European Central Bank last week, keeping the greenback and U.S. treasury yields firm.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= was down 0.1% a day after the central bank governor said it would review policy rate levels in the third quarter to head off any spike in inflation next year.

"We will be getting inflation readings out of China next week, which will be one to watch considering its impact on global prices," Rong said.

Highlights:

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 2.7 basis points at 4.439%​​

** Straits Times index .STI up 0.22% with Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd CMDG.SI up 2.07%, DBS Group Holdings DBSM.SI up 1.17% and Sembcorp Industries up ​ 0.82%

** The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 1.1%, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was down 1.1%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0500 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.09

-0.88

.N225

0.00

-3.8

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.14

-0.10

.SSEC

0.34

-3.90

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-0.81

.NSEI

-1.15

0.28

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.10

-0.73

.JKSE

-0.45

3.21

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.10

-0.53

.KLSE

0.20

0.37

Philippines

PHP=

-0.10

-0.66

.PSI

-2.18

2.81

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.22

-0.86

.KS11

-0.47

-7.35

Singapore

SGD=

-0.05

+0.29

.STI

0.22

9.98

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.06

-0.54

.TWII

-0.24

0.42

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.31

+2.05

.SETI

-0.18

2.55

