EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks make cautious gains ahead of Fed rate decision

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks and currencies rose on Tuesday as investor sentiment firmed ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, but gains were limited by weakness in the Chinese yuan that hit its lowest level in 15 years.

The Thai bhat THB=TH traded 0.5% higher, while The Singapore dollar SGD= climbed 0.3%. The Indian rupee INR=IN edged 0.1% higher. The Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP, however, lost 0.1%, each.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS, though made some marginal gains, was still lingering at its lowest level since Dec. 2007, after the central bank fixed the official guidance rate at its lowest since the global financial crisis of 2008.

The yuan's weakness reflected recent U.S. dollar strength, along with downbeat Chinese economic data and COVID-19 disruptions, analysts at OCBC Bank wrote in a note.

"Market sentiment consolidated ahead of the Fed meeting on Monday and Tuesday as well," the analysts said. "Equity investors are generally more positive about the Fed policy calibration than bond investors," they added.

Singapore stocks .STI rose 0.9%, hitting a near one-month high, followed by the Thai benchmark .SETI gaining 0.4% to mark its best day in two weeks. Stocks in India .NSEI and China .SSEC also advanced.

The Fed is widely expected to hike its benchmark overnight interest rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday, its fourth such increase in a row. But for the December meeting, Fed funds futures are split on the odds of a 75 or 50-basis points increase. FRX/

"Market participants are likely to scrutinize the Fed's statements for any signs that officials are increasingly concerned about the risks of over-tightening as grounds for the policymakers to dial back the current tightening pace at the next meeting," Maybank analysts said in a note.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= fell 0.2%, to a more than two-year low. The country's inflation eased in October but remained above the central bank's target range for five straight months, against market expectations of a slight acceleration.

"We expect headline inflation to remain elevated in the coming months given rising core inflation as economic activity improves amid potential second-round effects from the recent fuel price hikes," Goldman Sachs analysts said.

"Given the elevated inflation, we continue to expect Bank Indonesia (BI) to hike policy rates by another 50bp in November before slowing to a 25bp per meeting pace starting in December," they added.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed that Malaysia's central bank looked set to hike interest rates by a quarter point for the fourth time in a row on Nov. 3 to quell surging inflation.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields remained unchanged from Monday at 7.540%

** Asia's factory output weakened in October as global recession fears and China's zero-COVID policy hurt demand, business surveys showed on Tuesday,

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0558 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.35

-22.34

.N225

0.24

-3.95

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.05

-12.55

.SSEC

1.18

-19.57

India

INR=IN

+0.18

-10.05

.NSEI

0.76

4.58

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.16

-8.77

.JKSE

-0.65

7.16

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.08

-11.97

.KLSE

-1.02

-5.99

Philippines

PHP=

+0.00

-12.21

.PSI

-1.24

-13.61

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.43

-16.19

.KS11

1.57

-21.76

Singapore

SGD=

+0.30

-4.43

.STI

0.92

-0.07

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.14

-14.20

.TWII

0.68

-28.44

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.45

-11.78

.SETI

0.42

-2.54

