EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks inch higher ahead of Fed rate decision

By Tejaswi Marthi

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and stocks rose on Tuesday despite mild overnight losses on Wall Street, as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Singapore stocks .STI rose 1.1% to hit a near one-month high, followed by the Thai benchmark .SETI gaining 0.6% to mark its best day in two weeks. Stocks in India .NSEI and China .SSEC also advanced.

The Fed is widely expected to hike its benchmark overnight interest rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday, its fourth such increase in a row. But for the December meeting, Fed funds futures are split on the odds of a 75 or 50-basis points increase. FRX/

The Singapore dollar SGD= and the Thai bhat THB=TH climbed 0.2% each, and the Indian rupee INR=IN edged 0.1% higher. The Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP, however, lost 0.1%, each.

"Market sentiment consolidated ahead of the Fed meeting on Monday and Tuesday as well. Equity investors are generally more positive about the Fed policy calibration than bond investors," OCBC analysts said in a note.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= fell 0.4% to a more than two-year low. The country's inflation eased in October but remained above the central bank's target range for five straight months, against market expectations for a slight acceleration.

The headline annual inflation rate cooled to 5.71% in October, compared with 5.99% forecast in a Reuters poll. Bank Indonesia targets inflation within a range of 2% to 4%.

"It is common for Indonesia to have lower inflation numbers in October and November on account of the harvesting season. Price of staple foods are usually lower during these months and that is why we are seeing a dip in the inflation number," said Fakhrul Fulvian, economist at Trimegah Securities.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, picked up pace last month to 3.31%, from 3.21% in September. The poll had expected 3.40%.

However, currencies and stocks in the region continued to remain cautious as the economic outlook in China looked bleak. After its factory activity unexpectedly fell in October, the country's property market continued to slump last month.

Private data showed that home prices and sales fell in the world's second-largest economy, suggesting lacklustre sentiment and a bleak outlook amid strict COVID-19 curbs that hit consumer confidence.

"The resurgence of COVID-19 is likely to cap China's recovery in the fourth quarter also," OCBC analysts said.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields remained unchanged from Monday at 7.540%

** Asia's factory output weakens on global slowdown, China COVID curbs

** POLL-Bank Negara Malaysiaset to hike for fourth time in a row on Nov. 3

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0441 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.22

-22.45

.N225

0.08

-4.11

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.01

-13.02

.SSEC

0.86

-19.82

India

INR=IN

+0.16

-10.07

.NSEI

0.68

4.50

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.29

-8.89

.JKSE

-0.65

7.16

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.11

-11.98

.KLSE

-1.03

-5.99

Philippines

PHP=

-0.10

-12.30

.PSI

-1.24

-13.61

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.42

-16.20

.KS11

1.34

-21.94

Singapore

SGD=

+0.18

-4.55

.STI

1.07

0.05

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.14

-14.20

.TWII

0.40

-28.64

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.20

-12.00

.SETI

0.58

-2.48

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.