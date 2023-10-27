EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks gain on signs of cooling US inflation

By Poonam Behura

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies and stocks inched higher on Friday, as Treasury yields fell on signs of easing inflation, underscoring market expectations that the U.S. central bank was done raising rates.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC rose by 0.3%, paring earlier gains. It was on course to snap three weeks of declines. The Malaysian ringgit MYR= and Philippine peso PHP= added 0.2% and 0.1% respectively.

The third-quarter GDP print from the U.S. released on Thursday showed economy was still resilient, even as easing inflationary pressures prompted hopes that the Federal Reserve would stop hiking interest rates in the short-term.

Market watchers are keenly awaiting personal consumer expenditure index data from the U.S., which the Fed also uses as an inflation gauge, later in the day. The gauge is seen growing 0.3% in September on a monthly basis.

"We do not expect further broad tightening in the U.S. on domestic factors, while central banks are more prepared to deal with a hawkish Fed," analysts at Barclays wrote in a note.

Stocks in Manila .PSI fell 0.9%, and were on course for their worst session since Oct. 17, 2022.

Philippines' offcycle hike followed a surprise interest rate rise by Bank Indonesia (BI) last week, as concerns over domestic inflation and higher U.S. interest rates nudged Asian central banks to keep raising rates.

"Other Asian Central Banks might not have to follow both BI and BSP as the inflation dynamic and inflation outlook could be different from what the BI and the BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) foresee for Indonesia and Philippines," Panichpibool added.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= edged 0.2% lower, while shares .JKSE rose 0.7%.

Shares in Beijing .SSEC and Mumbai .NSEI also added 1% each, while equities in Taipei .TWII rose 0.4%.

Equities in Seoul .KS11 also advanced about 0.2%, with JP Morgan analysts expecting that sluggish demand in the country will dampen any further rally in local stocks.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= added about 0.2%, but was on track for its ninth weekly loss. The country's central bank is set to decide its overnight policy rate on Nov. 2.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** BOJ meets as rising global yields, inflation test yield cap

** Thai finance ministry cuts 2023 growth outlook to 2.7% as exports decline

** Malaysia names Sultan Ibrahim as next king

** China ex-Premier Li Keqiang, sidelined by Xi Jinping, dies at 68

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0728 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.15

-12.68

.N225

1.27

18.77

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.03

-5.71

.SSEC

0.99

-2.31

India

INR=IN

-0.02

-0.63

.NSEI

0.92

5.11

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.19

-2.38

.JKSE

0.90

-1.11

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.18

-7.87

.KLSE

0.07

-3.60

Philippines

PHP=

+0.13

-2.20

.PSI

-0.94

-9.20

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.30

-6.74

.KS11

0.16

2.97

Singapore

SGD=

-0.01

-2.17

.STI

-0.23

-5.75

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.02

-5.32

.TWII

0.38

14.12

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.03

-4.59

.SETI

-0.04

-17.86

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com))

