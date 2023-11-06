EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks gain on rate cut hopes; China data in focus

By Rishav Chatterjee

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Major Asian currencies and stock markets surged on Monday as the dollar declined and markets priced in early interest rate cuts in the United States and Europe, with investors waiting for key economic data from major countries in the region.

The dollar index =USD which fell more than 1% last week to a six-week low, was trading little unchanged at 105.

The recent dollar slide, along with bets that local central banks would keep rates higher for some time, are making Emerging Asian currencies potentially interesting to foreign investors.

A slate of economic data from some major regional economies are expected to further set the tone for Asian markets in the week.

China will release its import and export figures for October on Tuesday and also bank lending and credit and key consumer price inflation(CPI) data on Thursday.

"Data-wise, Oct CPI and producer price index is still very much watched for any signs that deflationary forces remain at work due to demand deficit at home," said Maybank analysts.

The analysts added signs of deflationary forces could possibly dampen the recent rally that Asian FX staged post the Federal Reserve meet and U.S. non-farm payrolls data.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS was muted in trading and was more or less unchanged. China's shares .SSEC surged 0.8% to a more than two-week high.

Analysts at Barclays expect the People's Bank of China to continue to take a defensive stance and maintain a relatively stable USD/CNY.

Annual economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter to its weakest in two years, official data from the Indonesia, the largest economy in South-East Asia reported on Monday.

The rupiah IDR= surged 1.1% to 15540 and was set for its best day since March 24. Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE gained 1%.

"The rupiah today is leaving its overshooting mode and lower than expected inflation should tone down the pressure on IDR," said Fakhrul Fulvian, economist at Trimegah Securities.

Fulvian continues to see the USD/IDR pair trading at 15,500 by year adding that the country's widening deficit is to be key risk in 2024.

The Philippines from Monday is allowing short-selling, a practice that seeks to profit off bets on a stock falling, two weeks behind the initial target, the bourse operator had said on Friday.

The peso PHP= gained 0.5% against the dollar while stocks in Manila .PSI surged 0.7%.

Thailand's inflation rate fell for the first time in 25 months, reflecting lower energy prices due to government support measures and lower food prices, the commerce ministry said.

The baht THB= was trading 0.2% higher while the Thai share gained 0.2%.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= gained 1.5% against the dollar to hit its highest level since Sept.6 while the Singapore dollar SGD= added 0.3%.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0647 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.13

-12.34

.N225

2.37

25.35

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.04

-5.26

.SSEC

0.77

-1.14

India

INR=IN

+0.08

-0.59

.NSEI

0.58

6.83

Indonesia

IDR=

+1.19

+0.16

.JKSE

0.88

-0.02

Malaysia

MYR=

+1.48

-5.52

.KLSE

0.74

-2.33

Philippines

PHP=

+0.45

-0.27

.PSI

0.83

-8.03

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+1.93

-2.53

.KS11

5.66

11.89

Singapore

SGD=

+0.30

-0.78

.STI

0.78

-2.56

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.53

-4.43

.TWII

0.86

17.77

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.17

-2.30

.SETI

0.23

-14.72

HIGHLIGHTS:

** S.Korea to re-impose stock short-selling ban through June to 'level playing field'

** Singapore DBS Q3 profit beats view, sees steady earnings next year

** Philippines' finance minister to vote to hold rate in next c.bank policy meeting

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

