EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks gain as US yields retreat on softer inflation outlook

By Navya Mittal

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and stocks rallied on Thursday, boosted by a retreat in U.S. bond yields after indicators signalled slowing inflation, while Indonesia's central bank kept interest rate unchanged as was widely expected.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Malaysian ringgit MYR= gained 0.3% each. The South Korean won KRW=KFTC rose 1.5%, notching its best one-day jump since March 23.

Soft U.S. and EU manufacturing data fanned hopes that central banks globally may be done tightening.

But that may change depending on what clues Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gives about interest rates at the annual central bank summit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

South Korea's central bank also held rates steady for the fifth straight meeting but kept a hawkish stance despite risks of slowing economic growth.

"It is unlikely for BOK to consider cutting interest rate this year. A more likely timing to unwind some of the monetary tightening would be in 1H24," UOB analysts said in a note.

Equities across the region bumped higher, with stocks in Manila .PSI jumping 0.8%. Shares in Malaysia .KLSE and South Korea .KS11 rose 0.3% and over 1%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS

** ANALYSIS-After limbo, Thailand's new prime minister faces weakened economy

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 2.6 basis points at 6.588%​​

** Sri Lanka c.bank holds rates; imposes lending caps on some sectors

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0734 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.23

-9.68

.N225

0.87

25.55

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.02

-5.22

.SSEC

0.12

-0.23

India

INR=IN

+0.22

+0.26

.NSEI

0.03

7.42

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.33

+2.13

.JKSE

-0.14

0.90

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.26

-5.21

.KLSE

0.32

-3.39

Philippines

PHP=

-0.25

-1.90

.PSI

0.75

-5.19

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+1.29

-4.39

.KS11

1.28

13.47

Singapore

SGD=

-0.02

-0.96

.STI

0.23

-2.15

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.43

-3.40

.TWII

1.17

18.63

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.10

-0.85

.SETI

0.83

-6.40

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru. Editing by Sam Holmes and Savio D'Souza)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

