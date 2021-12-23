EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks firm on economic optimism; Thai baht leads gains

By Sameer Manekar

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Asian emerging currencies strengthened on Thursday, with the Thai baht firming over 0.5% after three days of losses, buoyed by an optimistic view of the global economic outlook despite uncertainties surrounding the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Equities in the region also posted decent gains, with shares in the Philippines .PSI and Thailand .SETI advancing close to 1%, while Malaysian .KLSE and Indian .NSEI markets each added about 0.6%.

Thailand's baht THB=TH firmed up to 33.53 per dollar in its best day in two weeks, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= extended gains to a third day and hit its highest since Nov. 22.

The baht slipped 0.3% on Wednesday after the Bank of Thailand left its key interest rate steady at a record low and cut its 2022 growth outlook, saying it expected the Omicron variant to impact the economy early next year.

Earlier in the week, the Thai government reinstated its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for foreign visitors and approved a new package of stimulus measures including tax breaks for shoppers with an aim of reviving the tourism-reliant economy.

"With Omicron delaying regional reopening plans, the recently approved stimulus package, which includes tax deductions for shopping, will be timely to lift private consumption in early 2022," Mizuho Bank analysts said in a note.

As global risk appetite improved, the safe-haven dollar languished near its lowest in almost one week with investors looking beyond the surging Omicron cases. The dollar index =USD stood at 96.061, not far from its overnight low of 96.020. USD/

Global markets, including all three major indexes on Wall Street, recorded strong gains, supported by positive economic data and developments around COVID-19. MKTS/GLOB.N

However, Mizuho Bank analysts struck a cautious note, saying as the holidays approach, "we should take heed not to over-indulge in growing optimism, especially with volatility swinging between COVID-19 spread and severity".

Elsewhere in Asia, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC strengthened 0.4% to 1,186.80 per dollar, marking its best day since the start of the month, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Indian rupee INR=IN each appreciated 0.3%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yield edges lower to 6.394%

** Singapore November headline prices rise 3.8%, fastest in nine years

** Philippines approves use of Pfizer vaccine in children aged 5-11, Merck's COVID-19 pill for at-risk patients

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0613 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.06

-9.58

.N225

0.72

4.82

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.01

+2.49

.SSEC

0.27

4.59

India

INR=IN

+0.27

-3.03

.NSEI

0.48

21.85

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.32

-1.40

.JKSE

0.12

9.34

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.24

-4.33

.KLSE

0.52

-7.32

Philippines

PHP=

-0.02

-4.19

.PSI

1.03

0.74

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.44

-8.48

.KS11

0.41

4.29

Singapore

SGD=

-0.02

-2.98

.STI

0.35

8.95

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.23

+2.62

.TWII

0.67

21.82

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.60

-10.70

.SETI

1.08

13.46

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

