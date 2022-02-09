EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks firm as investors await U.S. inflation data

By Savyata Mishra

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Thai baht managed to rise along with several Asian currencies on Wednesday, despite expectations that its central bank will leave its policy rate unchanged at time when the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to begin raising interest rates.

Investors are expected to scour U.S. inflation data out later this week for any clues on the pace of Fed's policy tightening.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected Bank of Thailand policymakers meeting on Wednesday to hold the one-day repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI at an historic low of 0.50% to support the economy's recovery from a virus-led disruption.

Pipat Luengnaruemitchai, an analyst with Bank of America Securities said in a note that the Thai central bank could find maintaining an accommodative monetary policy too "binding" as inflationary pressures build.

The baht THB=TH rose for a second successive day, gaining as much as 0.2%, as did the South Korean won KRW=KFTC and Indonesia's rupiah IDR=.

"The USD has lost some ground in general today, allowing Asian currencies to broadly trade firmer," Mitul Kotecha, a senior strategist with TD Securities said.

"While higher US real yields will likely limit any USD weakness, we continue to think Asian currencies will remain relatively resilient compared to other G10 and EM currencies."

The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield on the 10-year note reached 1.97%, its highest since Nov. 7, 2019, as investors await inflation data on Thursday.

Meanwhile, South Korean shares .KS11 rose about 1%, helped by a tech rally on Wall Street aiding risk appetite.

Other Asian equities also climbed.

Malaysia shares .KLSE rose 1.1%, leading gains amongst Asian equities, as a Reuters poll showed the country's economy likely bounced back to growth in the final quarter of 2021, propelled by strong exports and private investments.

Thailand .SETI and Jakarta stocks .JKSE were up 0.9% and 0.6% respectively.

India's blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI also saw a 0.8% rise as investors in the country look forward to the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due Thursday.

Highlights:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.7 basis points at 6.503%

** Top gainers on the Thailand's SETI .SETI include TWZ Corporation PCL TWZ.BK up 10%, Thai Capital Corporation PCL TCC.BK up 8.93%, Lalin Property PCL LALIN.BK up ​5.56%

** Straits Times index .STI up 0.14%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0415 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.14

-0.26

.N225

+1.1

-4.2

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.08

-0.09

.SSEC

0.40

-4.76

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-0.56

.NSEI

0.84

0.34

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.17

-0.80

.JKSE

0.51

3.69

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.00

-0.45

.KLSE

1.06

-1.36

Philippines

PHP=

+0.18

-0.68

.PSI

0.95

5.71

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.16

-0.59

.KS11

0.72

-7.10

Singapore

SGD=

+0.10

+0.40

.STI

0.14

9.05

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.00

-0.54

.TWII

0.64

-0.76

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.15

+1.58

.SETI

0.73

2.35

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.