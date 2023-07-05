EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks fall on soft China data, eyes on Fed minutes

By Upasana Singh

July 5 (Reuters) - Most currencies and equities across emerging Asia fell on Wednesday, after soft services activity in China dampened sentiment, while investors awaited the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes from its last policy meeting.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS weakened 0.3% and equities in Shanghai .SSEC declined 0.5%.

Services activity in the world's second-largest economy and the region's biggest trading partner expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June, highlighting weakening demand that is weighing on China's post-pandemic recovery momentum.

"Worries of global growth concerns (in China, Asia, Europe) and rates staying higher for longer remain intact and may well curb risk appetite, in turn suggesting gains in AXJs (Asia ex-Japan) may be restrained," said Christopher Wong, FX strategist at OCBC.

Traders were also cautious ahead of the release of minutes from the Fed's latest meeting later in the day and the non-farm payrolls report on Friday for further clues on the path for monetary policy.

"With the higher terminal rate forecasts at its previous meeting, more clarity on policymakers views around that guidance will be sought in the upcoming minutes," wrote Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG, in a note.

Markets are almost certain the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points in July after pausing last month. FEDWATCH/

Elsewhere, the Philippine peso PHP= depreciated 0.2% and stocks in Manila .PSI slumped 1% after data showed the country's annual inflation eased for a fifth consecutive month in June, reflecting a slower rise in food and transport costs.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept its key policy rate steady at 6.25% at its last two meetings in May and June, and it has signalled it could stay there longer with inflation on an easing trend.

Analysts expect the central bank to keep its policy rate unchanged for the rest of the year.

In Thailand, annual headline inflation unexpectedly rose in June but at its slowest pace in 22 months, and the commerce ministry lowered its forecast for consumer prices rises for the whole year.

The baht THB=TH was trading flat on Wednesday. Stocks in Bangkok .SETI shed 0.2%.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs expect no rate change from the Bank of Thailand (BOT) for the remainder of the year.

"However, we see a significant risk of a 25bp hike at the upcoming meeting given BOT's more hawkish stance recently," they wrote in a note.

Among other regional currencies, the Vietnamese dong VND=VN weakened 0.3% to hit a more than four-month low. The Indian rupee INR=IN and Singapore's dollar SGD= eased 0.2% each.

Meanwhile, stocks in Jakarta .JKSE and Kuala Lumpur .KLSE rose 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively, to be the only outliers in the region.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Malaysia's central bank will leave its key interest rate unchanged at 3.00% on Thursday and keep it there for the rest of the year - Reuters poll

** Thai parliament to vote for prime minister on July 13 - house speaker

** Malaysia to hold state polls in August in crucial test for PM Anwar

** Singapore's fight against inflation still on amid uncertain growth outlook - c.bank

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0616 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.17

-9.39

.N225

-0.29

27.71

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.29

-4.67

.SSEC

-0.52

4.51

India

INR=IN

-0.15

+0.71

.NSEI

0.03

7.13

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.13

+3.70

.JKSE

0.35

-2.12

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.04

-5.32

.KLSE

0.17

-6.72

Philippines

PHP=

-0.23

+0.53

.PSI

-0.98

-1.76

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.23

-2.61

.KS11

-0.49

15.39

Singapore

SGD=

-0.17

-0.87

.STI

-0.42

-1.88

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.11

-1.42

.TWII

-0.49

20.65

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.01

-0.86

.SETI

-0.15

-9.32

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

