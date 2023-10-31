EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks fall as US rate worries, weak Chinese data hurt sentiment

By Poonam Behura

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger greenback ahead of the U.S. central bank's policy meeting, and as data showed an unexpected decline in Chinese manufacturing activity.

The Thai baht THB=TH, which led the lossesamong currencies, was down 0.7% at 36.135 per dollar by 0622 GMT.

An upsurge in oil prices due to the conflict in the Middle East has fuelled inflationary pressures in net-oil importing economies like Thailand, Indonesia and India, while adding to their import bills.

Data also showed Thailand's manufacturing output fell at a higher-than-expected annual rate of 6.06%, weighed by weak exports amid a slowdown in the global economy.

Shares in Thailand .SETI fell 1.1%, set for their second consecutive monthly drop.

China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.5 in October from 50.2 in September, dipping back below the 50-point level demarcating contraction from expansion and consistent with only very slow overall economic growth.

The data, which is a discouraging reading for China's Asian trading partners, continues to point towards "subdued growth conditions in the world's second largest economy," analysts at IG Asia said.

"The data may dent hopes of a more sustained recovery, given previous upside surprise in September's numbers, and likely add to calls for more policy support to support the economy," they added.

Investors will now look towards the Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting outcome on Wednesday, which could set the tone for markets globally.

Meanwhile, the dollar index =USD, measuring the greenback's strength against six major rivals, strengthened 0.2% to 106.299, putting a dampener on regional currency markets.

"The market is not too keen to sell dollars ahead of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting considering that recent U.S. Q3 GDP was strong, and consumer spending has been robust," said Wei-Liang Chang, a macro strategist at DBS Bank.

Markets largely expect the Fed funds target rate to be left unchanged at 5.25%-5.50%, but the risk of a hike was enough to keep dollar sellers at bay. .N

Shares in South Korea .KS11 fell 1.4% to hit their lowest level since Jan. 6, and on track for a third consecutive monthly decline.

Equities in Manila .PSI added 0.2%, while those in Jakarta .PSI slipped 0.5%.

Taipei .TWII shares fell 0.9%, set for a third straight monthly decline.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thailand to waive visas for Taiwan and India to boost tourism

** Philippines rejects tenders for re-issued 10-year T-bonds

** Indonesia candidates call on president to remain neutral ahead of 2024 poll

** South Korea exports to swing to growth in October - finmin

** BOJ relaxes grip on rates as end to yield control looms

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0705 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.71

-12.69

.N225

0.53

0.53

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.09

-5.71

.SSEC

-0.01

-2.20

India

INR=IN

-0.01

-0.65

.NSEI

-0.24

5.47

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.13

-2.14

.JKSE

-0.46

-2.13

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.05

-7.61

.KLSE

0.06

-3.71

Philippines

PHP=

+0.16

-1.97

.PSI

0.20

-9.02

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.03

-6.37

.KS11

-1.41

1.86

Singapore

SGD=

-0.12

-1.90

.STI

0.09

-5.66

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.03

-5.33

.TWII

-0.92

13.18

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.29

-3.94

.SETI

-1.14

-17.30

