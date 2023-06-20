EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks fall as investors await more China stimulus

By Rishav Chatterjee

June 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah and Malaysia's ringgit led losses in major Asian currencies against a broadly strong dollar on Tuesday, while equities declined as China's first benchmark rate cut in 10 months failed to impress investors hoping for a stronger stimulus.

China lowered its one-year CNYLPR1Y=CFXS and five-year CNYLPR5Y=CFXS loan prime rates (LPR) by 10 basis points, as widely expected, as authorities seek to shore up a slowing recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

"Markets were expecting a larger rate cut from China," said Christopher Wong, currency strategist at OCBC.

Wong said major Asian currencies were trading lower against a strengthening dollar as markets sought clarification from mixed Federal Reserve messaging and data plots last week ahead testimony by its chair, Jerome Powell.

The rupiah IDR= and ringgit MYR=, which were seen tracking the Chinese yuan, were down 0.3% and 0.2% respectively.

The U.S. dollar index USD=, which measures it against a basket of currencies, rose broadly to trade at 102.51, up 0.03%.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS depreciated 0.2%, with stocks in Shanghai .SSEC down 0.2%.

"Markets were awaiting a follow through in economic stimulus but are looking at the rate cuts as (offering) little support on the property sector side," Wong said of the Chinese sector.

Trade data showed exports in Malaysia fell much slower-than-anticipated in May, contracting marginally, with imports declining 3.3%, slower than a Reuters expectation of 12.1%.

Equities in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE were marginally down.

Meanwhile, the central banks of Indonesia and Philippines are set to meet on Thursday.

Bank Indonesia (BI) is likely to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 5.75% for a fifth consecutive meeting, and for the rest of the year, as inflation eased in May and was expected to decline further, a Reuters poll of economists found.

The Philippine central bank was also expected to leave its key interest rate unchanged at 6.25% for a second straight meeting and the remainder of the year as price pressures ease, a Reuters poll found.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC and Japanese yen JPY= appreciated 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively, against the dollar with the latter's finance minister saying there would no change to its foreign exchange policy.

Equities in Thailand .SETI and the Philippines .PSI dropping 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Bankers see stable interest rates reviving Asia's capital markets in second half

** Thai parliament to convene soon as poll body endorses election result

** Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR fell 5.9 basis point to 6.369%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0404 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.21

-7.46

.N225

-0.43

27.33

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.18

-3.83

.SSEC

-0.18

5.20

India

INR=IN

-0.22

+0.74

.NSEI

-0.22

3.36

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.33

+3.49

.JKSE

-0.40

-2.80

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.22

-5.07

.KLSE

-0.05

-7.28

Philippines

PHP=

-0.23

-0.25

.PSI

-0.48

-2.24

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.12

-1.25

.KS11

-0.08

16.59

Singapore

SGD=

-0.05

-0.14

.STI

-0.47

-0.78

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.22

-0.50

.TWII

-0.38

21.72

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.03

-0.50

.SETI

-0.87

-7.51

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.