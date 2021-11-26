EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks drop as new coronavirus variant spooks markets

By Harish Sridharan

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Shares and currencies in Asia's emerging markets fell sharply on Friday, as investors fled riskier assets in favour of safe-haven ones after the detection of a new coronavirus variant that may be more resistant to existing vaccines.

Equities in Taipei .TWII dropped as much as 1.6%, on track for their worst session since early October, while shares in Seoul .KS11, Singapore .STI, Bangkok .SETI and Manila .PSI fell more than 1.3%.

Scientists have said the new COVID-19 variant, detected in South Africa, may be able to evade immune responses. British authorities think it is the most significant variant to date and worry it could make vaccines less effective and hurt efforts to fight the pandemic.

The latest development in South Africa ramped up selling pressure in regional markets, already reeling against broad dollar strength due to bets that an increasingly hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve will lift rates by the middle of next year.

"Risk-off trades owing to (the) new South African variant scare was the dominant driver while (the) policy divergence thematic takes the back seat," said Christopher Wong, senior FX strategist at Maybank.

He added that if the new variant becomes a "real concern", it would overshadow recent drivers such as policy normalisation.

Virus woes have also raised concerns in South Korea, where the health minister said the government is reviewing whether to make changes to its 'living with COVID-19' policies, as cases continue to remain elevated.

The Thai baht THB=TH, Indonesian rupiah IDR=, Singapore dollar SGD= and South Korean won KRW= fell 0.2-0.6%, while the yuan CNY=CFXS, which has provided some support to these currencies over the week, also weakened.

"Should the risk-off persist, expect the EM Asian currencies to be further put under pressure early next week," Terence Wu, FX strategist at OCBC Bank said.

The South Korean won hit a one-and-a-half month low, a day after the country's central bank raised interest rates and upgraded its 2022 inflation forecast, bolstering expectations for further policy tightening.

Separately, government officials from the Philippines said that borders will be reopened to some foreign tourists from Dec. 1.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indian shares .NSEI fall as much as 1.5% to hit a 1-month low

** Philippine peso PHP= hits lowest since Oct. 12

** Singapore shares .STI hit lowest since Oct. 18

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0421 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.65

-9.91

.N225

-2.85

4.43

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.08

+2.14

.SSEC

-0.50

2.68

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-1.94

.NSEI

-1.27

23.83

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.35

-1.92

.JKSE

-1.43

10.45

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.28

-5.19

.KLSE

-0.34

-7.05

Philippines

PHP=

-0.18

-4.76

.PSI

-1.28

1.89

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.29

-9.01

.KS11

-1.28

2.39

Singapore

SGD=

-0.23

-3.64

.STI

-1.33

11.78

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.09

+2.36

.TWII

-1.46

18.08

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.57

-10.67

.SETI

-0.95

12.65

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.