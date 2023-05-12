EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks dip on concerns of global slowdown

By Mehr Bedi

May 12 (Reuters) - Asian stock markets and currencies declined on Friday, tracking losses in Wall Street, after soft economic data from the United States and China amplified fears of a global slowdown.

Overnight data showed U.S. jobless claims jumped and producer prices rose at smallest annual increase in over two years, while data from China showed its economic recovery seems to be losing steam, with new bank loans tumbling in April and imports unexpectedly contracting.

Most Asian currencies were weighed down by a firm dollar, whose strength analysts attributed to safe-haven demand amid renewed worries over U.S. regional banks.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC fell 0.6% to a one-week low while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= depreciated 0.3%, hitting its lowest levels in over a month.

"Asian equities are mostly a sea of red today as the return of USD strength and risk aversion weighed down on investor sentiment," said analysts at UOB Group.

Equities in Malaysia were an outlier as the country reported a 5.6% growth in first-quarter gross domestic product, beating analysts expectations. Stocks in Kuala Lampur .KLSE gained 0.2%.

"Today's GDP print highlights the point that economic recovery has started to stabilise," Debalika Sarkar, economist at ANZ Research said.

"Any improvement from here on will largely hinge on domestic demand which we believe could stay buoyant while external demand falters."

A general election in Thailand on Sunday has cast uncertainty over market there. Thai Stocks .SETI fell nearly 1% while the baht TBH=TH lost 0.5%.

Many observers expect Sunday's vote to result in the Pheu Thai party led by Paetongtarn Shinawatra - daughter of ex-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra - scrambling to form a coalition with other opposition parties to end the military's domination.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is also due to post its macroeconomic growth data next week. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the data to show growth picked up in the first quarter aided by revival in tourism and a rebound in private consumption.

Indonesia's April trade surplus is forecast to increase from the previous month with imports softening due to less production activities during the holiday of Ramadan, a Reuters poll showed.

Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE fell 0.5% and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= dipped 0.2%.

Elsewhere in the region, South Korean shares.KS11 had declined by midday on Friday and were set for a fourth consecutive weekly decline, dampened by a delayed settlement in the U.S. debt ceiling talks.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Japan core CPI likely re-accelerated in April despite energy subsidies, according to a Reuters poll

** Biden, McCarthy debt ceiling meeting postponed, spending cuts on table

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 3.4 basis points at 6.394%

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.17

-2.72

.N225

0.90

12.62

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.03

-0.68

.SSEC

-1.07

5.98

India

INR=IN

-0.08

+0.69

.NSEI

-0.10

0.96

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.17

+5.56

.JKSE

-0.48

-1.85

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.25

-1.59

.KLSE

0.07

-4.64

Philippines

PHP=

+0.09

-0.07

.PSI

-0.98

0.66

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.61

-5.25

.KS11

-0.63

10.69

Singapore

SGD=

-0.07

+0.55

.STI

-0.67

-1.33

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.07

-0.17

.TWII

-0.08

9.65

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.49

+1.80

.SETI

-0.96

-6.97

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Varun H K)

