EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks dip as recession fears persist

By Himanshi Akhand

April 26 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and equities fell on Wednesday as risk sentiment remained tepid after softening U.S. data and renewed banking sector concerns fanned fears of a recession.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= weakened 0.4% to its lowest level in over a month, and Indonesia's rupiah IDR= also declined 0.4%.

"Slump in U.S. consumer confidence, Richmond fed manufacturing index and U.S. equities overnight added to U.S. recession worries and undermined risk sentiments," analysts at OCBC wrote.

U.S. markets fell sharply overnight and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS slipped 0.4% in early trade, after U.S. consumer confidence dropped to a nine-month low in April, further heightening the risk that the economy could fall into recession this year.

Meanwhile, reports of First Republic Bank considering asset sales after disclosing a $100 billion plunge in deposits stoked fresh banking sectors worries and further hurt investor sentiment.

Markets now await U.S. March-quarter GDP and monthly personal consumption price index data due in the later in the week to gauge the direction of the Federal Reserve's policy.

Stocks in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE and Singapore .STI fell 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively, while those in Jakarta .JKSE added 0.5%. Markets in Indonesia resumed trading on Wednesday after being closed since April 19 for public holidays.

In the Philippines, the central bank governor said Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) aims to maintain its interest rate differential with the Fed and considers it "dangerous" to cut interest rates faster than a policy easing by Fed.

The peso PHP= weakened 0.1%, and equities .PSI fell 0.8%.

In South Korea, consumers' inflation expectations fell in April to the lowest in nearly a year, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday, while overall consumer sentiment hit a 10-month high.

The won KRW=KFTC, Asia's worst performing currency so far this year, weakened 0.4%.

Bucking the trend, Thailand's baht THB=TH firmed 0.4%. The country's customs-based exports contracted for a sixth straight month in March, falling 4.2% from a year earlier. However, the decline was less severe than the forecast for a year-on-year drop of 14.0% for March in a Reuters poll.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS also rebounded from a more than six-week low after the country's cabinet issued a plan to stabilise its vital trade sector, including supporting exports of automobiles and facilitating visas for overseas businessmen.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Thailand's jobless rate dropped to 0.9% in February, the lowest level in nearly four years

** The Federal Reserve will publish its internal review of its supervision of Silicon Valley Bank on April 28

** South Korea's SK Hynix Inc 000660.KS said production cuts by memory chip makers will improve market conditions from the second half of 2023

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0435 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.11

-1.83

.N225

-0.98

8.60

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.13

-0.34

.SSEC

-0.31

5.36

India

INR=IN

-0.05

+0.93

.NSEI

-0.29

-2.14

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.34

+4.53

.JKSE

0.48

0.06

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.36

-1.32

.KLSE

-0.72

-5.39

Philippines

PHP=

-0.09

+0.18

.PSI

-0.77

-0.36

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.40

-5.46

.KS11

-0.07

11.22

Singapore

SGD=

+0.07

+0.16

.STI

-0.15

1.24

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.13

-0.04

.TWII

-0.40

8.28

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.29

+0.95

.SETI

0.00

-7.70

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.