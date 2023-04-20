EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks dip as investor caution prevails

By Harish Sridharan

April 20 (Reuters) - Asian shares and currencies slipped on Thursday as a cautious mood set in among investors in a subdued market contemplating the implications of an expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve next month.

Thailand's baht THB=TH and Malaysia's ringgit MYT= notched small gains, while South Korea's won KRW=KFTC depreciated 0.2% to hit a five-month low. The Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP also fell, sinking to its lowest level since mid-March.

"The main theme right now is that higher interest rates in major markets including the Fed (in the U.S.) are pressuring Asian currencies," said Ken Cheung, Chief Asian FX Strategist at Mizuho Bank.

Money markets are now pricing in a more than 90% probability that the Fed will raise interest rates by 25 basis points next month, up from a probability of 81.4% on Monday. FEDWATCH

A Fed report showed U.S. economic activity was little changed in recent weeks as employment growth moderated somewhat and price increases appeared to slow.

Elsewhere, China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the eighth straight month in a widely expected move, as the country's economic recovery reduced the need for any immediate monetary support.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 was down 0.5%, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC dropped 0.6%.

Earlier this week, the world's second-largest economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter, boosted by the end of strict COVID curbs.

But market reaction to the upbeat data was fairly muted, and Asian currencies have, in fact, been largely weaker this week, weighed by a stronger dollar and upward moves in U.S. yields. The two-year U.S. yield US2YT=RR reached 4.286% overnight, the highest level since mid-March.

Taipei's benchmark index .TWII was flat as traders awaited earnings from tech heavyweight Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) 2330.TW later in the day. The chipmaker is expected to post a 5% fall in first-quarter net profit.

Shares in Seoul .KS11 and Kuala Lumpur .KLSE declined, while equities in Manila .PSI made their biggest single-day gain since April 5. Stocks in Bangkok .SETI hit a two-week low.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) in March rose 3.4% from a year earlier, compared to a 3.6% growth forecast in a Reuters Poll.

HIGHLIGHTS

** India's population to overtake China, with 2.9 mln more people by mid-2023, UN estimates

** China keeps lending benchmarks unchanged amid signs of recovery

** Fed's Williams: Unsure how tighter financial conditions will slow economy

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0407 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.05 -2.71 .N225 0.22 9.87 China CNY=CFXS -0.06 +0.15 .SSEC -0.69 8.34 India INR=IN +0.07 +0.67 .NSEI 0.29 -2.40 Indonesia IDR= - +4.89 .JKSE - -0.42 Malaysia MYR= +0.14 -0.77 .KLSE -0.36 -5.06 Philippines PHP= +0.12 -1.17 .PSI 0.54 -1.30 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -0.14 -4.75 .KS11 -0.19 14.92 Singapore SGD= +0.01 +0.43 .STI -0.25 1.99 Taiwan TWD=TP -0.24 +0.24 .TWII -0.23 11.30 Thailand THB=TH -0.01 +0.44 .SETI -0.42 -5.67 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell) ((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.