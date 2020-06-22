EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks checked by renewed pandemic fears

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

June 22 (Reuters) - A firmer U.S. dollar restrained gains across emerging Asian currencies on Monday, while worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections kept a lid on most stock markets, with Thailand and the Philippines in the red.

The trillions of dollars in fiscal and monetary stimulus delivered by governments and central banks globally continues to prop up stocks and other riskier investments, and MSCI's index of Asian shares ex-Japan was up around 0.4% in morning trade. ..MIAPJ0000PUS

Optimism over an economic rebound, however, has faded with fresh rounds of coronavirus cases, including surges in India and Indonesia. The World Health Organization reported a record global increase on Sunday.

"Re-openings amid the global pandemic without a viable vaccine had always been prone to a renewal of case counts," Jingyi Pan, a market strategist at IG Asia said.

"As it is, Asia markets appear to have entered a phase of consolidation awaiting greater clarity on the trajectory for global growth amid the lingering COVID-19 impact."

The dollar =USD, whose appeal as a safe haven for investors has risen with fears of a second wave of cases, held on to gains from last week against a basket of currencies. USD/

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=, the region's favourite interest rate carry trade, was again the worst currency performer following last week's cut in central bank rates and signals of more to come.

Indonesia's finance minister warned on Monday of further weakness in second quarter growth as the country's coronavirus infections climb. It now has the highest coronavirus death toll in East Asia outside China.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC lost 0.2% against the greenback, in tandem with declines in its stock market .KS11 as data showed exports contracted again in the first 20 days of June.

Equity markets in the Philippines .PSI and Thailand .SETI, whose central banks both meet later this week, were down between 0.4% and 0.5%.

Goldman Sachs analysts predicted the Bank of Thailand would cut rates by 25 basis points and downgrade growth forecasts as the country's tourism sector struggles, while the impact of a relatively strong baht THB=TH could pressure exports.

ING economist Prakash Sakpal said the Philippines central bank may take advantage of the peso's gains against the dollar this year PHP= and weaker inflation to cut policy rates.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0353 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.01

+1.62

.N225

0.34

-4.66

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.12

-1.63

.SSEC

0.28

-2.43

India

INR=IN

0.00

-6.31

.NSEI

0.73

-15.20

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.35

-1.56

.JKSE

0.14

-21.44

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.14

-4.26

.KLSE

0.12

-5.02

Philippines

PHP=

-0.02

+1.17

.PSI

-0.47

-19.57

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.22

-4.61

.KS11

0.00

-2.56

Singapore

SGD=

+0.09

-3.68

.STI

0.23

-18.06

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.21

+1.72

.TWII

0.14

-3.59

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.03

-3.48

.SETI

-0.42

-13.59

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

